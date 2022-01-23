The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Theatre of the Absurd: UK’s Surreal Claim of Moscow’s Plot to Install ‘Puppet Gov’ in Kiev

UK warns Russia will face severe sanctions if it installs Ukraine ‘puppet regime’ LONDON/KIYV, Jan 23 (Reuters) – Russia will face severe economic sanctions if it installs a puppet regime in Ukraine, a senior UK minister said on Sunday after Britain accused the Kremlin of seeking to install a pro-Russian leader there.

Ukraine could default, economist warns The Eastern European nation’s financial situation could soon be in dire straits, a top expert has warned The Ukrainian economy is facing a perilous crisis and could be on course to default on its debts, one of Kiev’s top economists has cautioned after alarms were raised over the country’s GDP remaining the lowest in Europe.

Europe is divided, weak and betraying Ukraine. Thankfully, Brexit Britain is providing leadership Berlin has refused to give arms to the Ukrainians, rubbing salt into the wound by offering to send a field hospital instead.

Russia and China’s plans for a new world order The western alliance has threatened the Kremlin with “massive” and “unprecedented” sanctions if Russia attacks Ukraine. But, as the Ukraine crisis reaches boiling point, western efforts to isolate and punish Russia are likely to be undermined by the support of China – Russia’s giant neighbour.

Confusion over UK claim that Putin plans coup in Ukraine The Foreign Office has said that it had exposed evidence of a plot to install a pro-Moscow government in Ukraine, and Boris Johnson promised to “ramp up pressure on Russia”, as his own domestic political troubles deepened. Saturday’s rare reference to intelligence-gathering went into almost no detail about a conspiracy that, if accurate, could mean a serious escalation in the threat to Ukraine.

