The Washington Post has endangered the life of an Israeli agent embedded with ISIS. Donald Trump has not

The Washington Post's publication of sensitive information may have done actual harm to a US allied agent.

States who are publicly opposed to ISIS, often share intelligence on highly confidential matters. It happens between Britain and France, America and Germany, Russia and Syria, China and Russia.

The fact that no one in America has officially declared Russia an enemy state and that Donald Trump has very publicly stated that he would like Russia to be a partner in the fight against ISIS, means that Donald Trump was acting as any leader would do in sharing information with a partner or possible partner.

The fact that many in Congress do not feel Russia is a potential partner is in this specific instance a legal non-issue. I could and indeed have equally complained that the US sharing any intelligence or military know-how with the war criminal regime in Ukraine is against the interests of the US. But this is an individual opinion, not US policy.

Officially Russia is not an enemy state and as President, Donald Trump had every right to privately share intelligence with a potential partner.

To put things in an even more poignant perspective, the US shares intelligence with Saudi Arabia, Turkey and Qatar, states which are openly supporting violent jihadist groups in Syria. Few if any in the mainstream media have questioned whether this is in the interests of a US population frightened of jihadist attacks.

The fact that a portion of the content from the private meeting between Donald Trump and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov was disclosed by the Washington Post means that any liability of any kind arising from such an unauthorised disclosure lies exclusively with the Washington Post.

The content of the meeting leaked to the Washington Post was originally published on the 15th of May. Authorship is credited to Greg Miller and Greg Jaffe.

The pertinent disclosures of the content discussed at Mr. Trump and Mr. Lavrov’s private meeting is as follows,

“Trump went on to discuss aspects of the threat that the United States learned only through the espionage capabilities of a key partner. He did not reveal the specific intelligence-gathering method, but he described how the Islamic State was pursuing elements of a specific plot and how much harm such an attack could cause under varying circumstances. Most alarmingly, officials said, Trump revealed the city in the Islamic State’s territory where the U.S. intelligence partner detected the threat. The Post is withholding most plot details, including the name of the city, at the urging of officials who warned that revealing them would jeopardize important intelligence capabilities”.

ABC news later revealed that the source of the intelligence partner whose information Donald Trump discussed with Sergey Lavrov which was later leaked by the Washington Post, derived from Israeli intelligence.

Israel frequently shares intelligence with the United States, the inverse also regularly occurs.

The disclosure was described by left-wing Israeli media outlet Haaretz in the following way,

“U.S. President Donald Trump’s sharing of classified information with senior Russian officials has put in danger the life of a spy installed by Israel within ISIS, according to an ABC report on Tuesday”.

While ABC and most of the mainstream media oddly blames this on Donald Trump, such accusations simply have no relationship to logic. If intelligence information shared in private between two responsible states was always leaked by the media, whether fully or partially, intelligence would become effectively useless.

The lives of those gathering this intelligence would be put in danger and the entire process of covertly collecting information would be inexplicably changed.

In trying to implicate Trump as some sort of traitor and implicate Russia as some sort of enemy, the Washington Post and no one but the Washington Post has put the life of an Israeli agent, embedded with ISIS in danger.

As Donetsk based global affairs analyst Petri Krohn said,

“When I first read about the story, I thought the “city” where the plan was discovered was in Turkey or Saudi Arabia, both U.S. allies. But when I read the exact quotes here, I realized the source of the information must be Israel. Most alarmingly, officials said, Trump revealed the city in the Islamic State’s territory where the U.S. intelligence partner detected the threat.

WaPo also makes it clear this ISIS city is in Syria, not Iraq: Officials said the capability could be useful for other purposes, possibly providing intelligence on Russia’s presence in Syria. Moscow would be keenly interested in identifying that source and perhaps disrupting it.

The conclusion to make from the article and the feign hysteria is that Israel has a mole embedded high up in ISIS leadership in Raqqa. If I can draw such a conclusion, so can everyone else. The New York Times now confirms that the source is Israel. It is interesting that WaPo says they know the name of the city. If the information is really so secret, how did the Washington Post get hold of it? The Post is withholding most plot details, including the name of the city, at the urging of officials who warned that revealing them would jeopardize important intelligence capabilities”.

To make matters even more curious, this would be the first revelation that Israel has a mole embedded with ISIS. This is assuming such an individual is still alive.

However, Israel has been accused by many of giving covert aid to ISIS and other jihadist groups. Many if not most of these stories are difficult to fully verify. However, it is a known fact that Israel like the United States, has been on the same side as jihadists who seek to violently overthrow the legitimate Syrian government.

Israel does not hide this. Israel’s frequent bombings of Syrian territory, Syrian targets and Syrian allies in Syria and Lebanon are testament to this fact.

Because of this, there is a distinct possibility that an Israeli agent embedded within ISIS controlled territory in Syria could be working as much if not more in the service of undermining Syria as in the service of anything else.

Israel has declined to comment on the story.

No matter the nature of the Israeli agent in question, the fact is that the Washington Post’s irresponsible publishing of content from a private conversation between the American President and Russian Foreign Minister has endangered the life of an individual working for a long term US ally.

This is the real scandal.