CONFIRMED: Donald Trump defends sharing information with Russia

Donald Trump has issued a statement confirming that he did share intelligence information about terrorist groups as well as US data on flight safety with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov during their meeting last week.

Donald Trump Tweeted the following,

As President I wanted to share with Russia (at an openly scheduled W.H. meeting) which I have the absolute right to do, facts pertaining…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 16, 2017

…to terrorism and airline flight safety. Humanitarian reasons, plus I want Russia to greatly step up their fight against ISIS & terrorism. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 16, 2017

Mainstream media sources have alleged that sharing such things represented an illegal act. It all boils down to weather the United States views Russia as an enemy state or a partner/ally.

Trump’s Tweet’s as well as earlier statements would imply that Trump considers Russia a potential partner, thus putting him at odds with most US intelligence agencies, the Democratic Party and many members of his own Republican party.

If President Trump was found to be sharing certain information with an enemy state, some could try and impeach him.

READ MORE: Washington Post publishes impeachable accusation against Trump–Russia yet again is the issue