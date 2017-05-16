Latest, News

CONFIRMED: Donald Trump defends sharing information with Russia

The issue has caused a firestorm in Washington.

Donald Trump has issued a statement confirming that he did share intelligence information about terrorist groups as well as US data on flight safety with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov during their meeting last week.

Donald Trump Tweeted the following,

Mainstream media sources have alleged that sharing such things represented an illegal act. It all boils down to weather the United States views Russia as an enemy state or a partner/ally.

Trump’s Tweet’s as well as earlier statements would imply that Trump considers Russia a potential partner, thus putting him at odds with most US intelligence agencies, the Democratic Party and many members of his own Republican party.

If President Trump was found to be sharing certain information with an enemy state, some could try and impeach him.

