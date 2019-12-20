in Links, Latest

The UN's 'woke' climate change propaganda is an insult to science

I was always a ‘middle-grounder’, rather than a ‘denier’ – until I discovered the extent of the dishonesty.

The climate change “emergency” is fake news. Many will roll their eyes in exasperation at the conspiratorial bombastry of yet another “denier”. But for years I have been a plastic recycling, polar bear cooing middle-grounder. In fact, Aristotle would probably turn in his grave at the logical fallaciousness of my long-held presumption that the truth must lie somewhere between those two mutually loathing opposites – Scepticism and Armageddon.

But as the doom-mongering acquires the rubber-stamped smell of instutionalised illness, it is impossible to ignore that the “woke” are the new “slept” – too deep in their sugar coma of confected hysteria to realise they are being duped by disinformation.

Before I explain why the climate “emergency” is the most electrifyingly effective propaganda exercise of the 21st century, two clarifications. I have no fight to pick with glaring evidential realities: surface records clearly show the planet is getting warmer. Nor do I have a culture war-bloodied axe to grind with the fundamental chemistry: carbon dioxide indisputably contributes to the greenhouse effect. But I do take issue with how the mainstream debate has become an insult to both the public’s intelligence and basic science.

Full article is behind a pay wall. Too bad.

December 20, 2019
Never mind. We can write our own articles here.

December 20, 2019
Thank god for little Greta! If she had not been born, we should have invented her. This silly little thing has become a great source for all sorts of jokes, puns, parody and satire. I love all those Greta articles on the DURAN. Best of all are the comment sections under each of them. A riot!

December 20, 2019

