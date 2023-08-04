The U.S. Democratic Party’s Hypocritical Fakery

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Eric Zuesse (blogs at https://theduran.com/author/eric-zuesse/)

The main remaining difference between America’s liberal versus conservative Parties, the Democratic Party versus the Republican Party, is the amount of hypocrisy, the pretenses that the liberals pretend about their being progressive, which they pretend means their supporting minorities and women and gays against the majority and men and straights. It’s a ridiculous position, because it avoids and evades what’s important (which is what each individual — regardless of group — does, not what groupist category that individual might be a member of). This liberal deflection hides the guilty (who are the billionaires that are financing all of those public officials’ careers and their news-media that are getting them elected) and blames instead all members of some scapegoat-group (which promotes irrational hatreds and divides-and-conquers the public so that the super-rich can continue their skimming off the public). Over the recent decades, real progressivism, which supports win-win against win-lose operations, and therefore opposes imperialism and all other sorts of supremacisms — all master/slave relationships — have virtually disappeared. In order to improve economic opportunity for the masses, a progressive especially supports the powerless poor against the powerful rich. That is necessary so as to achieve a more equal distribution of wealth and of economic opportunity in society. Progressivism has virtually disappeared from America. It’s no longer even politically represented here. There is now only real conservatism versus the diluted hypocritical type of conservatism, which is liberalism — no real ideological alternative.

The Republicans and conservatives in America have become more populist, while the Democrats and liberals have become more hypocritical, but the big change has been only on the political left, which formerly included many progressives, but now is virtually entirely conservative, except for the hypocritical blatherings against discrimination that’s based upon Blacks versus Whites, Christians versus Muslims, gays versus straights, males versus females, or virtually anything OTHER than the super-rich versus the poor, or the imperialists versus the anti-imperialists. Progressivism is actually now entirely gone from American politics.

America has become a one-dollar-one-vote aristocracy (rule by the super-rich) instead of any sort of one-person-one-vote democracy; and BOTH of the political Parties have made America more and more of an aristocracy, and less and less of a democracy. America’s Government is hostile toward the American public, because this is necessary in order for the billionaires to continue being in control over the American Government. If the American public controlled the American Government, then a far higher percentage of the American people in pollings would be saying that their country is going in the “right direction” instead of in the “wrong direction” (which latter now — and for a long time — greatly predominates). Increasingly, the public know that the Government doesn’t represent them.

So: the political poles in America today are no longer between progressives versus conservatives, because progressives are now gone from American politics. This Government represents ONLY the super-rich.

Any real democracy prohibits censorship, and America’s progressive Founders who actually wrote the U.S. Constitution recognized this in their famous First Amendment; but, now, in a uniformly groupist, conservative, American body-politic, there is crushing censorship, as-if the U.S. Constitution were nothing more than a piece of paper.

No authentic democracy engages in, or even encourages, censorship, because censorship is inconsistent with democracy and kills democracy.

The billionaires who control the U.S. Government make certain that any politician who actually walks the walk and tells the truth becomes marginalized. This happens by means of censorship. By controlling who will win the nominations by both the Democratic and Republican Parties, the super-rich make certain that whichever ‘side’ wins, will be someone who is acceptable to the super-rich. And this is the reason why the U.S., in recent decades, has had only rotten Presidents: Nixon, Ford, Carter, Bush 1, Reagan, Clinton, Bush 2, Obama, Trump, and Biden. It has been a straight run of rotten Presidents, because all of them have not served the public, but instead have served the public to the billionaires.

Like Obama privately told the megabanksters on 27 March 2000:

My administration is the only thing between you and the pitchforks. You guys have an acute public-relations problem that’s turning into a political problem. And I want to help. … I’m not out there to go after you. I’m protecting you. But if I’m going to shield you from public and congressional anger, you have to give me something to work with on these issues of compensation.

He needed some (fictitious) crumbs to throw to the “pitchforks.” He didn’t really represent the “pitchforks.” He despised them. That was a perfect real-world example of liberalism. It’s done in secret, and its public face is full of misrepresentations and outright lies to the public.

Investigative historian Eric Zuesse’s new book, AMERICA’S EMPIRE OF EVIL: Hitler’s Posthumous Victory, and Why the Social Sciences Need to Change, is about how America took over the world after World War II in order to enslave it to U.S.-and-allied billionaires. Their cartels extract the world’s wealth by control of not only their ‘news’ media but the social ‘sciences’ — duping the public.

