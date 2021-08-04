The Strategic Hour on Rogue News: Pandemics of Folly in Times of Crisis

In this week’s episode of The Strategic Hour, V the Guerilla Economist and I unpacked a variety of topics ranging from the causes of the spread of pandemics in thinking in our modern day, the cures to folly offered by Plato and the insanity of Game Theory.
Other topics discussed: The source of COVID-19, the call by a leading Taiwanese general for a military coup and re-unification with the Mainland, the dangers of a new false flag outlined in Operation Cyber Polygon, the impending bursting of the mutltitude of bubbles known as the western economy and the role of Blackrock in the Great Reset.
Or Watch us on Bitchute
Matthew Ehret is the Editor-in-Chief of the Canadian Patriot Review , a BRI Expert on Tactical talk, and Senior Fellow at the American University in Moscow. He is author of the‘Untold History of Canada’ book series, and Clash of the Two Americas. In 2019 he co-founded the Montreal-based Rising Tide Foundation . Consider helping this process by making a donation to the RTF or becoming a Patreon supporter to the Canadian
The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of The Duran.
Start earning money today from hundred dollars per hour by just simple on-line working by giving only one hour of your daily life . It’s very easy. Everybody can now get this job and start earning cash online right now by just follow instructions click on this link and visit tabs( Home, Media, Tech) for more details thanks……..www.ExtraRich1.com
Start earning money today from hundred dollars per hour by just simple on-line working by giving only one hour of your daily life . It’s very easy. Everybody can now get this job and start earning cash online right now by just follow instructions click on this link and visit tabs( Home, Media, Tech) for more details thanks……..www.ExtraRich1.ℂℴℳ