The Strategic Hour on Rogue News: Pandemics of Folly in Times of Crisis

In this week’s episode of The Strategic Hour, V the Guerilla Economist and I unpacked a variety of topics ranging from the causes of the spread of pandemics in thinking in our modern day, the cures to folly offered by Plato and the insanity of Game Theory.

Other topics discussed: The source of COVID-19, the call by a leading Taiwanese general for a military coup and re-unification with the Mainland, the dangers of a new false flag outlined in Operation Cyber Polygon, the impending bursting of the mutltitude of bubbles known as the western economy and the role of Blackrock in the Great Reset.

Matthew Ehret is the Editor-in-Chief of the Canadian Patriot Review , a BRI Expert on Tactical talk, and Senior Fellow at the American University in Moscow. He is author of the'Untold History of Canada' book series, and Clash of the Two Americas. In 2019 he co-founded the Montreal-based Rising Tide Foundation .

