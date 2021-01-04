The Scientific (and Political) Hoax of Darwinism

Matthew Ehret joins the Discovery Institute’s Dr. Gunter Bechly and talk show host Zain Khan for a lively discussion on the Darwin hoax, it’s political origins and why any honest scientist who cares about truth must recognize its invalidity in the face of empirical data.
Matthew Ehret is the Editor-in-Chief of the Canadian Patriot Review , Senior Fellow at the American University in Moscow, BRI Expert on Tactical talk, and has authored 3 volumes of ‘Untold History of Canada’ book series. In 2019 he co-founded the Montreal-based Rising Tide Foundation. He can be reached at [email protected]
The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of The Duran.