The Russian Defense Ministry monitors new violations of the de-escalation agreement in northern Syria.

The Russian Ministry of Defense has monitored new violations committed by the militants of the “Al-Nusra ” organization, in the “de-escalation” area in northern Syria.

The Russian Reconciliation Center in “Hmeimim” stated that “Al-Nusra” terrorists carried out 33 attacks last Saturday, through rocket and artillery shells, most of them in Idlib countryside, which recorded 15 attacks, while 9 attacks were recorded in Latakia countryside, and / 4/ Attacks in the countryside of Aleppo, and 5/ in the countryside of Hama

Since the beginning of this month, the frequency of attacks committed by the Turkish-backed armed factions has increased, exceeding 140 targets, which were monitored by the Russian Ministry of Defense. The militants’ violations were also accompanied by a clear military escalation by the Turkish forces, represented by the mobilization of the militants of its affiliated factions on the fighting fronts in Idlib and Latakia in particular, and the recruitment of large military reinforcements stationed at the illegal military base. The one that Turkey established a few weeks ago around the town of “Al-Bara” in the Idlib countryside.

The Russian Defense Ministry had previously warned of the military build-up of armed factions and Turkish forces in Idlib countryside. It said that it monitored huge military movements of militants during the past week. With the transfer of Turkish heavy armored vehicles to two villages located on the line of contact with the Syrian army in Idlib. This portends Turkey’s preparation to launch a new military aggression against the territory of the Syrian state.

Help us grow. Support The Duran on Patreon!

Read Later Add to Favourites Add to Collection Report