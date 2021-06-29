NATO-Russia relations have entered a new stage | The Baltic Word

Europe’s conventional arms control architecture requires a thorough makeover. The Vienna Document on Confidence- and Security-Building Measures (CSBMs), originally adopted in 1990 and most recently updated in 2011, is politically binding and aims to increase the transparency of military postures and activities in Europe. Today, these arrangements are either blocked or in dire need of…
The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of The Duran.
Interesting essay:
http://thesaker.is/will-the-russians-sink-a-british-ship-the-next-time-around/