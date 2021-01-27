The Ridiculous President Biden: Day 1 Destroy Women’s Sports

Tucker: Joe Biden’s ‘holy war of liberation’ is nothing new ‘Tucker Carlson Tonight’ host slams the president’s belief that men and women are exactly the same

Biden: Girls Must Compete Against Boys, And Share a Locker Room. Women Must Risk Rape For “Trans Rights” Article by R. Cort Kirkwood

Bloomfield High School transgender athlete Terry Miller, second from left, wins the final of the 55-meter dash over transgender athlete Andraya Yearwood, far left, and other runners in the Connecticut girls Class S indoor track meet at Hillhouse High School in New Haven, Conn. – AP Images

“President” Joe Biden didn’t wait long to declare cultural and moral war against normal Americans.

Right after the non compos mentis commander-in-chief took his oath on his family’s Douay-Rheims Bible, he signed an executive order that will expose girls and women to humiliating defeat in sports. Even worse, he will expose them to sexual assault.

The order forces schools to permit boys who pretend to be girls to compete with them in sports. Even worse, Biden thinks the boys belong in the girls’ locker room. And, he says, boys can use the girls’ restroom. Grown men will share bathrooms with little girls and women.

The Order

The opening paragraph of the order reminds us all why we must submit to the zeitgeist on “transgenders,” a manufactured, weaponized term the Left uses to browbeat the opponents of sexual license and revolution.

It refers to men and women who believe they are members of the opposite sex. They aren’t members of the opposite sex, and instead are mentally disturbed, top psychiatrists say. They might also simply pretend they are members of the opposite sex, which means are mostly likely perverts hoping to exploit a target-rich environment.

“Every person should be treated with respect and dignity and should be able to live without fear, no matter who they are or whom they love,” the order begins:

Children should be able to learn without worrying about whether they will be denied access to the restroom, the locker room, or school sports. Adults should be able to earn a living and pursue a vocation knowing that they will not be fired, demoted, or mistreated because of whom they go home to or because how they dress does not conform to sex-based stereotypes. People should be able to access healthcare and secure a roof over their heads without being subjected to sex discrimination. All persons should receive equal treatment under the law, no matter their gender identity or sexual orientation.

The order falsely claims those “principles are reflected in the Constitution.” It correctly states they are “anti-discrimination laws,” few if any of which are actually constitutional.

As well, the order cites a case that went to the U.S. Supreme Court, Bostock v. Clayton County, which ruled that federal discrimination laws “prohibit discrimination on the basis of gender identity or sexual orientation, so long as the laws do not contain sufficient indications to the contrary.”

The order then purports to explain what happens to people who are either “transgenders,” homosexuals, or both.

“Discrimination on the basis of gender identity or sexual orientation manifests differently for different individuals, and it often overlaps with other forms of prohibited discrimination, including discrimination on the basis of race or disability,” the order says.

Indeed, “transgender Black Americans face unconscionably high levels of workplace discrimination, homelessness, and violence, including fatal violence.”

What happens to “transgender” biracial dwarves, the order doesn’t say, although they must certainly bear a heavy cross.

Thus, “it is the policy of my Administration to prevent and combat discrimination on the basis of gender identity or sexual orientation, and to fully enforce Title VII and other laws that prohibit discrimination on the basis of gender identity or sexual orientation. It is also the policy of my Administration to address overlapping forms of discrimination.”

Biden’s order is unsurprising. His No. 2 health official is a “transgender woman.”

Biden, his handlers, and the leftist media claim he is a “devout Catholic.”

“Trans Rights”

Rights for “transgenders” is the latest front in the war against decency and normalcy. Grown men dressed as women can claim the “right” to enter a bathroom with a little girl.

Stories about “transgender women” raping and otherwise molesting women and girls abound:

In 2017, a man in Casper, Wyoming, who pretended he was a woman sexually assaulted a 10-year-old girl in a bathroom.

In 2016, the scene was a swimming pool in Seattle, Washington. When a man disrobed in a woman’s bathroom and was ordered to leave, he cited a “trans” protection law and said “I have a right to be here.”

In 2015, in Prince William County, Virginia, cops collared a crossdresser filming women in a mall restroom.

In 2013, cops in Palmdale, California, arrested a crossdresser for the same thing.

Yet bathroom molesters aren’t the only danger that “transgender women” pose.

They are also forcing their way into women’s athletics, where they typically prevail because they are bigger, stronger, and faster than real women.

Men who pretend to be women routinely win track, cycling, and wrestling events. Last week, a “transgender women” sued USA Powerlifting for the “right” to compete as a woman.

Those who oppose men in women’s sports are immediately subjected to a Two Minutes Hate.

When lesbian tennis champ Martina Navratilova objected, the “trans” lobby turned pink with fury.

