The Revival of the American System with Chinese Characteristics

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
The land bridge project without the defeat of the British system is not possible. WWI & WWII were Britain’s attack on Germany and arguably Ukraine is another attack on Germany as well as Russia; this imperialist project has to be defeated first.