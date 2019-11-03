The Progressive Left ensures Democrat Defeat

Submitted by Serban V.C. Enache…

Nancy Pelosi warned Democratic presidential candidates to avoid far left positions if they want to have a serious shot at beating Trump in 2020. She’s mainly concerned for candidates Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders, who are pushing the so-called Green New Deal and Medicare for All [M4A]. Pelosi told Bloomberg News on Friday, “[M4A] has its complications… the Affordable Care Act is a better benefit than Medicare.” On the Green New Deal she said it has “very strong opposition on the labor side … because it’s like 10 years, no more fossil fuel. Really?” About workers’ rights and sharing in the national wealth, Pelosi said “What works in San Francisco does not necessarily work in Michigan. What works in Michigan works in San Francisco.” Funny how the socialist angle appeals to people in San Francisco, California, a die-hard blue state for years. Meanwhile, San Francisco is a bastion of rent-seeking, increased poverty and homelessness, alongside rising cases of human excrements left on the streets. I guess the internet saying “Go woke if you want to go broke” is true, albeit it doesn’t happen over night.

“Remember November,” Pelosi added. “You must win the Electoral College.” Oh, you mean Democrats, be they Hillary Clinton or the Squad, must abide by the constitution? Wow, good on you Nancy for reminding them. You should have given HRC as an example to Warren and Sanders of what happens when you ignore the competition’s rules and your voters – one ends up blaming everything: the rules, those who stayed home, and those who voted for someone else. And, of course, we can’t forget the big, bad, sneaky Russians and the rogue Assange [WikiLeaks].

Ned Ryun, CEO of American Majority [a conservative organization], joined Tucker Carlson’s program Friday. The segment first showed footage with Squad members championing impeachment. Ned Ryun said the witch-hunts against Trump [Russiagate and Ukrainegate] are because of policy differences only, and called the impeachment drive a fool’s errand.

As a personal observation, those who wish to see the Electoral College abolished need to also think about changing the name of their country. As it stands now, The United States of America refers to a union of states, and it’s the states who vote to pick the head of the executive. Otherwise, the overcrowded coastal cities get to decide the outcome of elections; precisely what the leftists want and why they’re against voter ID laws and why they’re against the question “Are you a citizen of the United States” posed in any national census.

As for Eric Ciaramella, the alleged whistleblower… What role did he have in the CIA? John Brennan was director of that agency from March 2013 to January 2017. Real whistleblowers [those who expose the Deep State to the public] are either jailed or on the run. Ciaramella wasn’t picked by random. He was pulled out of a hat as required by the higher-ups. The Dems announced the “whistleblower” would likely not testify in Congress. I guess they wouldn’t like Republicans to cross-examine him. The Squad [Ocasio Cortez, Ilhan Omar, Ayanna Pressley, and Rashida Tlaib] are vigorous adepts of impeachment – a political move that will gain them lots of points with progressives and liberals alike, but a net loss for the Democratic party. That’s how I see it. And I’m willing to bet honest leftists share the same view. Impeachment is based on bs meant to cover up for Biden’s dirty laundry [and by extention the dirty laundry of the Obama administration] and make up for the fact that Dems can’t beat Trump in 2020.

The “woke” phenomenon is really something else…

Government-sponsored abortions irrespective of context, de facto advocating for no borders [limitless immigration via legal and illegal means], promotion of hormone therapy on children with the intent of “changing” genders, drag queen story time, assigning male convicts to women’s prisons because they write on a piece of paper that they’re transgender [thus putting the safety of women convicts at risk], supporting transgender athletes [biological men] to compete [and dominate] in women’s sports, the blatant hypocrisy and idiocy of policing people’s language and tone to conform to an arbitrary set of meanings and forms, the overall attack on free speech [deplatforming dissenting views on social media and barring these individuals access to payments processor services], cultural appropriation when someone adopts a particular style of hair or clothing, the incessant virtue signalling, the trivialization of [real] racism and sexism… Whenever progressives try to downplay the weight or visibility Social Justice Warriors have in the overall dialog, be it confined strictly to the US or to the Western audience in general, I tell them, if these people have the time and energy to demand “justice” for such things, that’s proof they’re not oppressed and enjoy tremendous amounts of privilege.

I was very disappointed in this video put out by Jimmy Dore on Bill Maher [whom I dislike], in which Dore pretty much strawmans Maher on every point possible and manifests a classical case of white liberal guilt, made worse by his sermonizing to the already converted [his audience in the room]. The liberal left and the progressive left in the USA are each trapped in their own neat bubbles; and that leaves Trump hardly any real feats to pull off in order to secure a 2nd term. Some folks on the left are trying to find a better label than “socialism” in order to sell their platform and politicians to the voter. In my opinion, changing labels won’t help at all. The problem isn’t with names, it’s with people. If contemporary conservatives in the United States were to see an interview with Tony Benn from decades ago [talking about labor’s struggle in historical terms], I dare say the man would poll highly in approval ratings among that audience; because they would listen to a very sensible discourse, delivered in a very persuasive manner by an honorable man – free of shaming, free of virtue signalling, free of mental illness, free of cultural degeneracy.

Liked it? Take a second to support The Duran on Patreon!