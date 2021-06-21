The Privately Owned Central Banks Are Stealing Your Wealth!

Why are the privately owned central banks printing money and giving it to the Wall Street and stock markets across the world? They are stealing your money and giving it to the markets! This is making the value of your money plummet. They may tell you that prices are going up but rather they are flooding the economy with cash to devalue your money, wages, savings, and pension.

The central bankers are printing money to make the rich richer to transfer your wealth to them by pumping free cash into the stock markets to buy up worthless garbage created by corrupt Wall Street. Except that it is not free, it is your wealth being eroded and transferred to buy up the corrupt investments that are worthless. The central banks need to be closed down they are unaccountable, unelected bodies making decisions that benefit them and their friends.

Peak prosperity looks at the impact of inflation and shortages.

This crisis has been created by the private central bankers, in league with corrupt governments, Fauci, the CCP Wuhan Lab Virus, corrupt Wall Street, corrupt Main Stream Media, all led by the Rothschild Cabal. Why? To drive us into the crisis then force their “Great Reset” and their One World Government (NWO) when we are at our weakest; one global government and one central banking system that will be run by the Rothschild Cabal.

They just need to get us into a fragile mindset so that we will accept this new panopticon without complaint. The central bankers are wanting to rule the world because they believe they are the true genetic rulers of the world and that we are just the cattle. They will ensure that they will own everything and you will own nothing because they believe you are a minion to do with as they please, a slave, a serf. You will do as you are told or you will receive no resources. They also believe that most people will just become useless eaters as they push forward their AI and transhumanism plans. They believe that they won’t need you around so they are planning on depopulating the world as they have technology and AI take over the jobs you used to do.

What do we need to do? Lobby your local government officials. Demand that the central banks need to be closed down and the central bankers put in jail for worldwide theft and for financing wars, creating crisis after crisis, making governments borrow money to ensure they are beholden. They need to stop backing big pharma, big tech, mainstream media and they need to stop destabilizing countries by backing groups paid to create divisions through false claims of victimhood then channeling dark money through private foundations to support riots. All big banks need to be broken up into small local credit unions. All big tech and mainstream media need to be broken up and held accountable for lies and censorship. Those people suppressing the information about therapeutics, such as ivermectin, pushing the lockdowns and abusing the emergency use to of the Covid vaccine before it is safe. They all need to be put in jail.

Central bankers are corrupt they have deliberately deceived the people in their pursuit of power. Central bankers are driving these crimes against humanity because they believe they are the global elite who rule the world. Governments should be taken over by honest citizens, they should to stop borrowing money and cancel all debts. That is the great reset that we need. Central bankers and their corrupt helpers should have their assets frozen, then be charged with crimes against humanity and put in jail. They got away with it in 2008, we all thought Obama was different, but he was just another member of the uniparty ensuring that citizens lost their homes to the banks and nobody was held accountable, just the tax payers and the people being evicted. Now they are back to take the rest having manufactured the latest crisis.

