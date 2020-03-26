The Michael Jackson Innocence Projects

The entertainer Michael Jackson will have been dead eleven years this June. In death as in life, there are people who have no inhibitions about trashing his reputation. And in death as in life, there are those who are willing to take them on.

On the face of it, it’s easy to believe Michael Jackson was a serial paedophile. There were the Chandler allegations in 1993 which were resolved with a massive out-of-court settlement, then there was the 2005 criminal trial that saw him cleared of all charges, but how can anyone accused of so many offences be totally innocent?

That is the way Gloria Allred thinks, which is why she incited so many women to falsely accuse Bill Cosby, but that’s another story.

The simple fact is that any famous person – female as well as male – can and surely will be accused of some outrageous crime at some point in this age of social media. Think about it, YouTube alone has a billion plus subscribers. Are all these people legal, decent, honest and truthful? Are they all sane? Coupled with this is the fact that Michael Jackson was both super-weird and extremely gullible. The claim he invited young boys into his bedroom sounds sinister, until you realise his bedroom was two storeys, and that there were young girls around too, and staff, and bodyguards, and parents, and CCTV.

Two of Jackson’s staunchest supporters at the time of his legal troubles were the child actor Macaulay Culkin and the choreographer Wade Robson, (pictured with Jackson above). Culkin is still a Jackson supporter, but last year, Robson appeared alongside another recent Jackson accuser Jimmy Safechuck in a long, boring and factually inaccurate documentary called Leaving Neverland, named of course after Jackson’s California estate. Five months later, Lies Of Leaving Neverland was uploaded to YouTube. It was around an eighth of the length of its target, and totally destroyed it.

Lies Of Leaving Neverland may be accurately described as a short rebuttal to the prolix, dishonest and demonstrably false pseudo-documentary. Little space is given to Safechuck, instead It concentrates on Robson, exposing his lies by juxtaposing his videoed deposition in civil proceedings against the Michael Jackson Estate with his earlier claims, when the artist was alive, and in the wake of his death.

Leaving Neverland was thrust onto the world with some fanfare, but Jackson fans and others with concern for historical truth had already demolished it before it was released. Indeed, the lies were so blatant that it had to be severely edited before being screened in the UK. Although in some sense superfluous, Lies Of Leaving Neverland is yet another nail in the coffin of the lie of Michael Jackson celebrity paedophile. That won’t stop morons like Jessica Valenti believing such a colossal fiction, but there is no arguing with revealed truth.

It’s a pity Oprah Winfrey didn’t reserve her judgment before endorsing the shameless lies of Robson and Safechuck, because she has herself recently been targeted by outrageous rumours of involvement in child sex trafficking.

Though the people behind Lies Of Leaving Neverland do not identify themselves, Michael Jackson fans and defenders are anything but anonymous. In fact there are actually two websites dedicated to exposing the lies about Jackson: the MJInnocent Campaign and the Michael Jackson Innocent Project. There is also the Michael Jackson Estate which recently donated $300,000 – $100,000 each – to three organisations as part of targeted aid to those affected by the current coronavirus outbreak in the US. This is entirely in the spirit of Michael Jackson, and totally unlike those who seek to fill their own pockets at his expense.

While Safechuck is almost certainly motivated purely by money, Robson is clearly a man who has serious issues. He appears to have turned against Jackson in 2012 when he was rejected as director of a show about him by the Michael Jackson Estate. Shortly after that, he began shopping around a book detailing the alleged sexual abuse he had suffered. Publishers were not interested, and to their credit respectable publishers are still not.

Liked it? Take a second to support The Duran on Patreon!

Read Later Add to Favourites Add to Collection Report