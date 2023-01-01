The Mass Murder In Idaho — Trial By Media?

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Tens of thousands of murders are committed worldwide every year, but some generate enormous public attention for various reasons. One of those from last year was the mass stabbing of four students in Idaho on November 13. The reasons are not far to seek, these were four attractive, intelligent young people – three girls and one guy – who were obviously going places. Two were 21 and the other two were just 20; that is a lot of wasted years.

There appeared to be no motive and no obvious suspect(s) for some time although there was speculation that they were murdered by someone close, perhaps a near neighbour. This may be because the police were playing their cards close to the chest. There are many reasons for this, one is to deter mischief-makers who like to play games with especially the police and the press. All that changed on December 29 when a police press conference revealed the name of a suspect who had been arrested on the other side of the country. Bryan Kohberger is currently being held without bond in Pennsylvania. The press conference was broadcast live.

American justice is arguably the most open in the world with trials, especially criminal trials, being broadcast live on the Internet. This is a good thing, but sometimes it can be too much of a good thing, because some pundits have convicted Kohberger already, including at least three who should know better. One – who will not be named here – even went so far as to suggest he has “evil eyes”. Another, who has a substantial following on YouTube, compared him with Ted Bundy, pointing out that they were both law students and looked fairly similar. In Britain, these kinds of comments would land both the pundits concerned and the media outlets in trouble, possibly with prosecutions for and certainly warnings of, contempt of court.

The evidence against Kohberger at present appears to be largely if not exclusively DNA evidence; we will find out in due course, but at the moment most of the documents remained sealed.

This man is facing the gravest of charges and could if convicted face the death penalty, although no one has been executed in Idaho since 2012 – for a particularly heinous murder committed in 1984. Leaving that aside, especially because of the gravity of the charges against him, Kohberger should not be subjected to these kinds of public comments, especially by a former judge. As it is, should he stand trial, the venue will almost certainly have to be changed.

It is also worth bearing in mind that even those accused of murder on apparently compelling evidence can be totally innocent. The British police believed Colin Stagg to be responsible for the 1992 murder of Rachel Nickell, which led to them attempting to entrap him. They made the poor man’s life Hell for a decade including over a year on remand. In 2008, the real killer was convicted; Robert Napper was a sexual psychopath of the most depraved kind. Even more depraved than Napper was Mark Dixie who murdered Sally Anne Bowman in 2005, but the first suspect – and an excellent one – was Lewis Sproston, who might have been convicted of her murder had Dixie not sexually abused her body after killing her. To make matters worse, in 2003, Dixie was in Spain where he raped a woman. An innocent Dutchman was convicted of that rape and two other offences, spending over a decade in prison.

That list of potential and real miscarriages of justice could be extended indefinitely, which makes it all the more important that Bryan Kohberger receives a fair trial. A prerequisite to that is fair, accurate, and unsensational reporting.

