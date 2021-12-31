The Madness of Operation Torch in 1942

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
Franklin Roosevelt and Winston Churchill secretly planned the invasion of neutral French North Africa before the USA entered World War II. This became Operation Torch, which was opposed by senior Generals. As a result, the Allies suffered over 100,000 casualties during pointless fighting in Africa when they could have invaded Sicily directly.
