The Japanese Victory on Iwo Jima

On February 19, 1945, some 70,000 U.S. Marines landed on the Japanese fortified island of Iwo Jima. This battle was one of our empire’s greatest victories, or so we are told. It was a minor tactical victory, but a strategic defeat. The US military devoted tremendous resources to seize this insignificant island where it suffered more casualties than the Japanese. More Japanese were killed, but seriously wounded marines were burdensome since they needed food, housing, and medical care. Two US Navy aircraft carriers were lost and three elite Marine Corps divisions mauled in a massive ambush by a collection of second-rate Japanese security units.

One of Robert S. Burrell’s articles about the Iwo Jima myth. https://www.historynet.com/worth-the-cost-justificaton-of-iwo-jima-invasion.htm

Official US Marine Corps History of Iwo Jima. https://www.ibiblio.org/hyperwar/USMC/USMC-M-IwoJima/index.html

Details about the dangerous very long-range missions P-51s flew from Iwo Jima. http://www.506thfightergroup.org/iwotojapan.asp?ID=1

