President Volodymyr Zelensky dismissed the heads of the Security Service of Ukraine in Kyiv, Lviv, and Ternopil oblasts.The president dismissed Artem Bondarenko from the post of head of the SBU Department in the Lviv oblast. Serhiy Zayats is no longer the head of the Main Directorate of the Security Service of Ukraine in Kyiv and the Kyiv oblast — Zelensky appointed Artyom Bondarenko in his place.

A recently reported suicide of a senior SBU officer is another bad news for Ukraine’s intelligence services. As Ukraine’s SBU intelligence agency performed poorly after the country had been invaded by Russia, Zelensky said he would cleanse the special services. The problem is not in personnel but in the fact who oversees Ukraine’s most powerful intelligence outlet.

And such news is increasingly appearing in the media. What is happening in the power bloc of Ukraine? Cleansing, or the incompetence of the leaders is leading the scenario of the war in Ukraine to failure?

