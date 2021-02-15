The Impeachment, The Republican Civil War, and the Assault on Democracy
News Topic 49:
#Trump #McConnell #Pelosi #AlexanderMercouris #TheDuran
The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of The Duran.
Lee Stranhan upacks some ideas….and brings some comfort to all of us.
“Late Night Lee | Is the Left / Right split in politics real? What most people get wrong.”
Trump’s impeachment lawyer CRUSHES CBS news – The Duran
I am making 10,000 Dollars at home own laptop .Just do work online 2 to 4 hour properly . so i make my family happy and u can do Check it out what i do………https://bit.ly/39JrDqt