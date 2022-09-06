The Idiocy Of Environmental Racism

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Viewing everything that happens in society through the prism of race can have and does have detrimental effects, but at times it is just plain idiotic. Currently there is a serious water crisis in Jackson, Mississippi. Jackson has a population over a hundred and sixty thousand, around 80% of whom are said to be black. For some people, this can mean only one thing, the current crisis isn’t the result of an engineering failure, negligence, or some unspecified anomaly, but of something called racism. This sentiment is echoed by three privileged idiots who write for the BBC: Jackson water crisis: A legacy of environmental racism? is their rhetorical question.

Chelsea Bailey writes a lot about race issues with a clear narrative. Mohamed Madi, the dude of the three, much less so, while Chi Chi Izundu finds compliments about her light skin offensive. So what is their take on the Jackson water crisis? This wouldn’t happen if it was predominantly white, or words to that effect. There is though an easy refutation to that claim.

The Mayor of Jackson is black and has a ludicrous, contrived African name. This is his council. Notice anything about their racial make-up? Likewise, Chicago has a black Mayor; true, it doesn’t have a water problem, but tripping over dead bodies on the sidewalk is no better. New York also has a black Mayor, and terrible problems of violence, homelessness, you name it. So is this a black problem rather than a white racism problem? No: Jackson, Chicago, New York, are all run by Democrats. As Dan Bongino is fond of saying, Republicans are not the cure for all your problems, but Democrats are the cause of most of them.

