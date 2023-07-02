THE HISTORY OF THE CIA: Red Scare, Blackmail, and the Blue Suite. Yankees and Cowboys conflict inside the West deepstate.

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

This is another from the series of videos about the history of the CIA. When I saw the title of this video I immediately thought about Whitney Webb’s work which the author also mentioned as a source of information contained in this video. He provides many details about blackmail and connections to the deep state which is very interesting and of course connected it to current events like Epstein case.

But for me what was most interesting in this video was the divide in deepstate which he mentioned at the beginning of the video. The divide in two factions of Yankees and Cowboys, it was very interesting for me and I think it can be applied to today’s events and conflict between those two factions which persist to this day. The first group was described as Yankees who were focused on control via international organisations like Council on Foreign Relations, UN, IMF and the World bank. The other camp was called Cowboys which were focused on control via oil and gas and international interventions. Today examples of those camps are internationalists called in the video Yankees which can be represented by figures like Klaus Schwab and Bill Gates while the Cowboy camp is what we call today neocons represented by people like the republican establishment like Lindsey Graham and democrat neocons like Victoria Nuland. The conflict between these two camps can be seen even today, for example I was joking to my friends that the first bomb that fell on Ukraine killed Covid and Covid became the first victim of Putin’s attack on Ukraine. What I meant by that was that the moment the conflict in Ukraine started, the Covid narrative had fallen apart. I see it as so called Yankee internationalists like Klaus Schwab want to gain control through international organisations like those mention in the video such as the WHO and its Covid narrative. While Cowboys in other words the neocons stopped it by creating conflict in the Ukraine, a conflict based on gas and energy resources. This is discussed in the videos. We all know that Klaus Schwab is pure evil but still he was opposed to the conflict in Ukraine because it destroyed his plan of taking control via intentional organisations like WHO and its covid narrative. Cowboys (i.e., neocons) like Victoria Nuland destroyed his plans by creating the conflict in Ukraine for control of natural resources, in this case destroying Russia and privatising it’s natural resources by privatising national companies like Gazprom or at least weakening Europe and making it dependent on the energy resources from the US instead of Russian. This weakening of Europe and specifically Germany because of its strong economic cooperation with Russia threatened the dominance of the US in the West. So even today that divide in the West’s deepstate between two camps of Yankees and Cowboys can be seen but this time Yankees as internationalists are more European based while Cowboys who are neocons are more US based. Funny how the biggest contributors to the WHO are Germany and Bill and Melinda Gates foundations which constitutes that international camp of Yankees who like before used international organisations like the Council on Foreign Relations, UN, IMF and the World bank and now use WHO and its Covid narrative to take control while neocons start conflicts based on natural resources.

But the thing is, who cares about any of this, to tell you the truth I think about giving up. No one cares about any of this. I spend my whole life trying to understand the history of the world, economy and everything but no one else cares about anything. People are just a bewildered herd as Walter Lippmann has put it. To quote here Chomsky and my post of FB:

Now there are two “functions” in a democracy: The specialized class, the responsible men, carry out the executive function, which means they do the thinking and planning and understand the common interests. Then, there is the bewildered herd, and they have a function in democracy too. Their function in a democracy, [Lippmann] said, is to be “spectators,” not participants in action. But they have more of a function than that, because it’s a democracy. Occasionally they are allowed to lend their weight to one or another member of the specialized class. In other words, they’re allowed to say, “We want you to be our leader” or “We want you to be our leader.” That’s because it’s a democracy and not a totalitarian state. That’s called an election. But once they’ve lent their weight to one or another member of the specialized class they’re supposed to sink back and become spectators of action, but not participants. That’s in a properly functioning democracy.

Which is very similar to great comments made under one of my last posts by Penrose:

“The elections are a charade intended to make people feel like they have some say in their choice of leaders. Do you want Tweedle Dee or Tweedle Dum to front for your real Overlords.

Occasionally, someone crashes the party, like John Kennedy. Then they have to deal with them so they can return to the “Democracy Game”.”

I start to think Lippmann was right and people are just a bewildered herd because of their ignorance caused by their hedonism which causes them to pursue pleasure and happiness. Same opinions had been held by Plato with his noble lie saying that people are just to stupid so they need to be controlled via noble lies. I start to think that maybe both of them were right, just look at the world people allowed to be created because of their own ignorance.

“Of all the things that have ever been proposed as the unique and greatest good, perhaps non has won more adherence then pleasure. Feelings of pleasure, it would seem, are always good, and their opposite, feeling of pain, are always bad. Once need not be philosopher to arrive at this opinion, and it is perhaps for this reason that the everyday philosophy of vast number of people is the philosophy of hedonism.” Richard Taylor (Good and Evil)

Mr.Robot

“Krista asks,”What is it about society that disappoints you so much?”

Elliot thinks, “Oh I don’t know, is it that we collectively thought Steve Jobs was a great man even when we knew he made billions off the backs of children?

Or maybe it’s that it feels like all our heroes are counterfeit; the world itself’s just one big hoax. Spamming each other with our burning commentary of bullshit masquerading as insight, our social media faking as intimacy.

Or is it that we voted for this? Not with our rigged elections, but with our things, our property, our money.

I’m not saying anything new. We all know why we do this, not because Hunger Games books makes us happy but because we wanna be sedated. Because it’s painful not to pretend, because we’re cowards.

F@*£ Society.”

So to hell with society I am just going start to drink and watch the world burn since no one cares anyway since they are too busy with Marvel movies, drinking, partying, traveling and playing games on their phones because of that none have time care about what is really happening to the world so why should I even tryto do something.

I spend my whole life trying to understand the world just to find out why no one cares about it.

“When a man can’t find a deep sense of meaning, they distract themselves with pleasure.” — Viktor Frankl

“The existing social order is a swindle and its cherished beliefs mostly delusions.”

— George Orwell

“People don’t realize how hard it is to speak the truth, to a world full of people that don’t they’re living a lie.” — Edward Snowden.

best regards to everyone

