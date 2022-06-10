The Great Game This Week: World in Review June 7, 2022

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

In this episode of The Great Game on Rogue News, V, CJ and I break down global events with an evaluation of the collapsing “Summit of the Americas” currently boycotted by several Latin American/Caribbean states, this week’s Bilderberg meeting in Washington, and rise of new currency/security blocs in Eurasia and LatAm.

We unpacked the similarities between the Antifa-driven riots in the USA and the failed regime change operation of Tiananmen Square of 1989, and the bizarre fetish of monarchists saluting holograms of the Queen on her diamond Jubilee across the British Commonwealth.

We also discussed the fraud of British Imperial theorists like Isaac Newton, Adam Smith, John Locke and Malthus who have been falsely sold to credulous citizens of the west as the inspiration for the American Revolution while the truth is something far different.

Matthew Ehret is the Editor-in-Chief of the Canadian Patriot Review , and Senior Fellow at the American University in Moscow. He is author of the ‘Untold History of Canada’ book series and Clash of the Two Americas trilogy. In 2019 he co-founded the Montreal-based Rising Tide Foundation .

