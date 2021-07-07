The Great Canadian Reset. Covid Conspiracy or Mental Health Crisis? 

By Marcel Woland…

“We have seen the enemy and it is us.” – Pogo

“We have seen the future and it is here.” – MW

No matter how many times I do a ‘final edit’ on my Canada Update, events precede me and new outrages surface forcing me to add, edit and expand. The situation in Canada is intentionally ‘fluid’, like gender distinctions. Unfortunately for Canadians, liquids tend to flow downhill.

Unfortunately for everyone, Canada may be the future.

The speed of the decay of what was once known as ‘human’ rights (replaced by LGBTQ etc. pandering ad infinitum) and civil law in Canada is so great that even global media is beginning to notice (Canadian media is, on the whole, silent): “Government Broadcaster Running Interference For PMJT At Every Turn”: Former CBC Journalist Rips Network – Spencer Fernando

Canadian Opposition Leader Arrested for Holding Rally While Prime Minister Attends G-7 Conference

As in all the nations of the geopolitical ‘West’, the final recourse for protections against the new “marriage between the state and the corporation” as Mussolini defined Fascism, can and does become the courts. It is usually a short-lived and unsatisfactory solution as the courts are composed of lawyers and the judiciary is drawn from the plentiful supply of lawyers, often getting a payoff for services and loyalty from the political party in power. The appalling and disgusting treatment of Julian Assange by Judge Baraitser, whose husband’s shady business dealings were accidentally outed in a WikiLeak, is exemplary. Canada’s judiciary is built on the same rotten foundations.

The latest disturbing, but not unexpected event occurred Friday, June 18, 2021, when a lawsuit, brought by private parties (one being the last, non-state funded, national news outlet called Rebel News) against the Attorney General and Minister of Health, and their shameful ‘quarantine hotels’, (aka Covid Jails), received a judgment. In essence, incarceration without trial and a head-tax for those who dared to violate the edict that “Now is not the time to travel,” from an extravagantly scolding and increasingly pathological Prime Minister, was deemed to be not too much of an imposition, because they served

‘a greater good’. One could be forgiven for thinking that the judge in the Assange case was holidaying in Canada and gave a ‘helping hand’. This ruling came in spite of damning documentation acquired under the Freedom of Information act, proving that the quarantine requirements are waived for a select group of the elite and their friends. Of course, the ruling also flew in the face of all ‘science’, but justice in Canada is a highly specialized art and the judge could not have been expected to understand ‘science’. Nor did he inquire about it. Had he done that, he might have wondered why the Covid GULAG is actually NOT for people with Covid. They receive a Get Out of Jail Free card advance to ‘step 2’ of returning from Holiday to Great Reset Canada; a fourteen day quarantine in a place deemed suitable by representatives of the Medical Industrial Complex who patrol the border with the many other quasi-police forces, from RCMP to Toronto Municipal Police to Health Canada deputized officials.

Avoiding all the above complexities, his Honor ruled that people having their rights and many thousands of dollars removed, in what is, in essence, needless and arbitrary detention, is not all that inconvenient and besides, is justified by a [medically-disproven -MW] “greater good.” The judgment is being appealed.

BAD NEWS: Judge rules Trudeau's airport COVID jails are legal — but we're fighting back! – Rebel News and The increasingly arbitrary nature of Covid-19 restrictions shows that politics has trumped science — RT Op-ed

This forced incarceration in Covid Jails, at prices many times greater than guests would pay for the same room, combined with the humiliation of a forced medical procedure (the invasive PCR test), may soon prove, in better courts, to have been a violation of the Nuremberg Laws. These three day (or longer) ‘stays’ are exacerbated by poor or lack of food, service and security. There are no locks on the doors and sexual assaults have occurred, several perpetrated by the para-police forces contracted to control the ‘inmates’. There have even been some inmate uprisings due to the injustices above plus the difficulty arranging daily ‘yard privileges’ and special diet needs. For some reason, the Red Cross is apparently contracted to deliver what passes for meals (at the expense of the inmates) to their cells. Food and water often do not arrive for many hours, underscoring both gross state incompetence and the fact that there is no ’emergency’ situation in the first place.

And lest you think, along with his honor, that this is not too great an inconvenience for the ‘greater good’, the number of people subjected to this abuse at the few airports still allowed to accept international travelers, is quite ‘great’ too – 182 thousand in 2020. That is a significant number, whose ‘plucking’, which helps the Trudeau Regime pretend that the unsinkable Titanic economy is still afloat, supplements the ceaseless money printing. (Trudeau is on record saying that the “budget will balance itself”.) It also keeps travel dollars ‘at home’ if anyone still dares to move around in violation of the lock-down measures. It is probably safe to assume, in contrast to the justice system, that ‘state terror’ is learning to spread its wings.

Another allegation of sexual assault in one of Trudeau’s COVID jails – Rebel News

All these novel ’emergency’ regulations form just a small part of the petty vindictiveness and divisive coercion which has replaced the Rule of Law in Canada. The Trudeau Regime’s breathless rush to accomplish The Great Reset, at all costs, even at the cost of Canadian’s health (already poor), Canadian’s sanity (already frail), and the democratic traditions and Charter of Rights and Freedoms which made Canada, until recently, worth living in (already suspended).

Canadians today are confronted by an alleged ‘pandemic’ and a declared ‘state of emergency’ arising from it. This allows, even mandates, all the violations – from repressive, nonsensical ‘masking’ and lock-downs, to the ever-shifting, arbitrary nature of these measures, combined with non-stop propaganda applied by the State-Corporate media to coerce compliance with the dictatorial plan to “vaccinate everyone.” This adds up to cruel and unusual punishment being meted to Canadians by their authorities, from Officers of Public Health to various municipal, provincial and federal police forces and the bureaucracies, once meant to serve and uphold a civil society, which have now proven to have been a chimera.

Illustration 2: Margaret Trudeau performs at We conference

That comes to about ten thousand dollars a minute and that is just what has been admitted to.

The Trudeau family did what could be called inspirational harangues to stadiums full of young people, who, according to some news reports at the time, were being brain-washed into a cult. Craig Kielburger Founded WE To Fight Child Labour. Now The WE Brand Promotes Products Made By Children.

The opposition parliamentary attempt to investigate the scandal met with a now, well-understood response from Trudeau. He shut down parliament. The following video is exemplary in showing the broken and corrupt ‘zoom’ parliament and the uncooperative Kielburger brothers (with lawyer) trying to weasel their way out of answering any questions. The questioner, Conservative Member of Parliament is leaving politics, I believe in well-justified disgust. Pierre Poilievre has tense exchange with Craig and Marc Kielburger | WE Charity scandal – YouTube

Next (every new shock seems timed to distract from a previous unresolved scandal) came an event in a small, wooded Province of Canada, Nova Scotia, which has been branded by the Canadian State Broadcaster (CBC) as: ”What happened in Nova Scotia.” The problem is, no one seems to know what did happen.

It was the biggest mass-shooting, allegedly, in Canadian history, with the perpetrator reported, by the police, as being captured, and twenty minutes later, as deceased. He had not been previously reported as ‘shot’ or ‘wounded’. The occurrence was used to instigate a massive confiscation of legal guns fro registered owners, without parliamentary debate, since parliament was now shut down due to the pandemic. Yet the guns allegedly used by the alleged ‘shooter’ were allegedly illegally obtained.

The event, and the investigation of it, have fallen into the memory hole. How One Journalist Is Changing The Narrative Of The Nova Scotia Massacre

Into this toxic mix throw another Trudeau scandal in which he removed a cabinet minister for doing her job; the minister was the Attorney General of Canada, no less. She had failed to succumb to secret pressure from Trudeau to immunize one of the biggest Corporations in Canada, SNC Lavalin, from prosecution for corruption; an act that would have put Trudeau beyond contempt of parliament into criminal territory, but, true-to-form, he shut down the multi-party inquiry before it could conclude.

Illustration 3: The Prime Minister of Canada schooled by high-school drop-out Greta Thunberg

Though the Marxist ‘Bolshevik’ revolutionary echoes of what was, and is happening in Canada, were audible throughout the West, the Corona virus nouvelle vague, horror-movie gob-smacked Canadians, who were already alarmed by divisiveness in politics, the assault from within on democracy by a new breed of ruthless and corrupt politicians and the parties they affected, and the moribund economy. Trudeau had misgoverned with a minority in both his terms, as no more than 39% of the population saw him as fit to govern.

It was at this critical juncture that the Trudeau Regime declared, (undebated) a State of Emergency. This was accompanied by an almost total, permanent shutdown of parliament, arbitrary measures, repression of all criticism of the Official Conspiracy Theories, and deplatforming without warning of ‘contrary’ opinion on MSM, as well as arrests of priests, protesters and often bystanders. Canada had entered a period of virtual dictatorship, though they did not know it yet.

Canada has added some unique touches to the stinking cauldron of Corona virus psychoses – the persecution and prosecution of pastors, priests and churches. A church building was actually impounded in Alberta, covered with black cloth and triple, perimeter fencing, much like the sarcophagus of the radioactive ruins of Chernobyl. Clandestine meetings of shuttered congregations in forest clearings, fields and private houses are hunted by police helicopters. Pastors are arrested by swat teams under secret warrants issued ex parte, without representation of the accused or their legal counsel. Pastors are kept in solitary confinement, something that normally rarely happens even to violent killers.

The chain of ‘timely’ destabilizing events continues to be wrought. Recently, on May 27, 2021, an unproven, yet in the current climate of state-sponsored minority triumphalism, unquestioned, press release flooded the media like a tsunami. It alleged that hundreds of unmarked graves had been discovered by ‘ground radar’ [sic] at a former residential school. From Deutsche Welle to The Guardian and NYT, the press welcomed the opportunity to be outraged and join in the universal mourning. At last, here was something that could for a moment unite us all and… take our minds off the growing number of Adverse Reaction to the ‘jab’ and our declining health, freedom and economies. The legacy press made a global meal of it. But the numbers have vacillated daily, sometimes reaching a ‘thousand’ unmarked graves, although a closer inspection of the original press release by the tribe raises more questions than it answers. However all independent investigation has been suspended out of ‘deference’ to the native mourners. Such is the tale told by their official representatives and mournfully confirmed by the Trudeau Regime and its enablers, all the other political parties in Canada. The State-controlled, and now state-funded mass media has not shown much interest in investigative journalism for several decades. Once again, independent Rebel News, sent a courageous reporter to do some metaphorical digging. The result is refreshing and almost shocking, at this time of legacy press platitudes and crocodile tears, in its frank assessment of such facts as there are, on the ground. Questions remain after discovery of remains of 215 children at Kamloops residential school – YouTube

The first boarding student was accepted into a Residential School in 1831 to 1860, depending on your sources, and the last was closed in 1996. These schools are in grave disrepute already, having been used to forcibly segregate Native American children from their parents, but the story fit the fashionable narrative of White People abusing others. This is a meme which our black-face-prone Prime Minister can use to full advantage. He has already poured cold water on the celebration of the birth of Canada as a nation, flying the flags at half mast, and has replaced it with mourning and painful penance for white-man’s sins. The story, like “what happened in Nova Scotia” is likely to die out in the same way. But is served as a temporary distraction and further crushing of any spirit and cohesion that the Canadian people might have been trying to muster. Even the Pope has been dragged metaphorically out of the Vatican and ordered by Justin Trudeau to apologize, or ‘take a knee’, as the current parlance has it.

The alleged discovery of the graves has become, in a sense, the George Floyd moment of Justin Trudeau and the Liberal Party of Canada. His real attitude, when not posing for cameras and jockeying for advantage, towards native people, can be seen in the fact that the Attorney General, whom he dismissed for her honesty, was the first female AG (Trudeau claims to be a paleo-feminist) and the first Native Person to hold such a high rank in Canada. Too bad she got in the way of Justin Trudeau and his plans. Churches in Canada are now being torched on a regular basis and no doubt, ministers will soon, not only be arrested by Trudeau’s storm troopers, but also assaulted by other citizens. This is how Trudeau treats native people when he thinks no one is looking and when he is among his natural base, the ‘elite’. Indigenous protester interrupts Trudeau event – YouTube

The parallels between these events leading up to the The Great Reset and the the Russian coup d’etat of 1917 (AKA The Red Revolution) are quite obvious. As a reprise of The Red Terror of 1917 – 2000 came the coup d’etat in the Ukraine in which Canada, through its Soros protege, Ukro-Fascist (then Minister of Foreign Affairs) Chrystia Freeland, played a key role along with ‘Cookies’ Nuland, another Ukro-Jew from the USSD. The coup in the Ukraine has infected Canada like a virus.

Thus Gyorgy Schvartz (AKA George Soros), with thick ties to the World Economic Forum (WEF) and the US State Department (USSD) became the ‘boss’ of The Ukraine. He also became the financial adviser to the new, still-born entity following the sardonically misnomered Maidan of Dignity, as the USSD/CIA/Soros coup in Kiev came to be known. Soros had mentored Chrystia Freeland in her bizarre, rapid-rise, journalistic ‘career’ through the Murdoch chain, to the apogee of her literary and journalistic achievements – she is the official, hand-picked author of Gyorgy’s coming biography. She is also, as I mentioned in an earlier article, a sort of Queen of Canada to Trudeau’s role-playing as Boy-King. That is all devolving to something a lot more sinister than I can fully entertain. For example, no money could have flowed to the Bidens without the full knowledge of George Soros. He knows the full extent of the corruption of successive regimes in Washington no matter who is actually in control of it.

After Dr Anthony Fauci, a few weeks ago, confessed that his initial Bat-Soup Theorem was a lie, it became clear, even to the corrupt and opportunistic Western media, that they had to reveal at least some of the truth. It was a pity that it was only after so many brave and heroic medical and journalistic careers had been scorched on the bonfire of Fauci’s vanity and evil. Like a squid squirting ink, Fauci began conceding that “perhaps” some investigation was in order, much as O J Simpson had offered to find the murderer of his wife and her lover. Like Gates, following the revelation of his connections to Epstein, the good doctor is now nowhere to be found.

It was soon revealed that Fauci was actually a decade-long conduit of US funds, both state and private, to the Wuhan Lab, as were France, Canada, the UK and, directly or not, the ever-intriguingly named WHO, and The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation.

Quite ominously, almost all those people who had been suggesting vociferously for more than a year that this was not a medical emergency, not a pandemic, not caused by peculiar Chinese culinary habits, but more likely an orchestrated, multi-frontal attack on democracy and civil society – on human beings themselves – have been ‘disappeared’ from the prime Mass Social Media (YouTube, Facebook etc). Certainly the legacy media had armor-plated itself against diversity of opinion, and the slightest push-back against the fake ‘Corona virus’ narrative, from the start, was met with walls of sound from and for the chattering classes. Happily, they now seem to be perishing from a bleeding out of viewers and subsist purely as a propaganda and social engineering platform for corporations and their new bride in a satanic menage a trois – the state. This is cause for optimism and other statistics indicate that the legacy media is finished with now as few as 28% in the US trusting them. Corporate MSM is not faring much better.

Alongside millions of small shopkeepers from the forced lock-downs, most of alternative media has truly disappeared, others have moved to other platforms where too, they are hounded out of existence or onto ever more obscure platforms. What we are left with is an alleged pandemic, which is being used to destroy democracy through a ‘war’ against it, waged by the very people who have clandestinely started the ‘pandemic’.

The fact has emerged, thanks to the remnants of citizen journalists and bloggers who carried on the fight, that eleven years before, in the run-up to the swine-flu epidemic, the WHO, with a nudge from its second largest funder Bill Gates, had changed the definition of a “pandemic.” In other words, if not for that act, there could have been no pandemic. This fact has been swept under the legacy media rug in Canada and the West. At the instigation of Bill Gates the WHO had changed the definitions of three key understandings of science/virology: Pandemic, Herd Immunity and Vaccine. This has made possible the political and economic assault on democracy by corporations and the state, in the name of Corona virus and for The Great Reset. The Definition of “Pandemic” has been Altered – Undercurrents

To summarize, these are the miscreants who have made the Corona virus Pandemic possible: the Medical Officers of Health, bureaucrats and politicians, corporations, NGOs and foundations, all of whom are involved in staging the center ring circus act, the Corona virus Pandemic, and who are the parties most likely to massively profit, short and/or long term. That is why they have all been reading from the same script. All they had to do was make it appear that the only ‘solution’ to the ‘pandemic’ was a costly, fully-indemnified-by-the-state, untested and unprecedented experimental, gene-altering therapy. From now on, everyone, with the exception of those running the show, was to fear and in effect serve … a virus, the secret dictates of which only the acolytes could hear, but would interpret for the rest of us, just as the Bolshevik Party had done before for the proletariat. Those running the show could leverage it into vast fortunes. And they have.

To question its lethality, or the tortured statistics and PCR tests used to exaggerate that lethality, has become an Orwellian ‘thought crime’ liable to get its spreader deplatformed or, like outspoken scientist Cary Mullis, inventor of the PCR test, killed. (2) Kary Mullis, inventor of the PCR, talks about the HIV-AIDS connection – YouTube (See 48:36, though the entire panel is instructive by revealing how Fauci [Bush the First’s ‘Czar’ in the ‘War on Aids’] is now using the same deadly tactics he used during that debacle.)

A conspiracy of the magnitude gradually being revealed through the efforts of millions of people globally, fighting an under-financed information war, at the cost of friendships, family ties and careers, has three components: concealment, chronology and complexity. To wage that war, it is fair to invoke all weapons available to us. One of them is Art, and specifically literature.

“For we wrestle not against flesh and blood, but against principalities, against powers, against the rulers of the darkness of this world, against spiritual wickedness in high places. (John 12:31) King James Bible



Kurt Vonnegut had warned, all his life, about what he saw as a genetic mutation/selection for psychopathy that was increasing their number among us. Most people are not psychopaths. It is hard to judge how many are since ‘job one’ of psychopaths is concealment. Judging by the vast number of psychopaths who currently hold power in the West, and the precarious state the world finds itself in, a recent rise in their numbers is not coincidental. The “unprecedented” nature of current events is not a virus; there have been far worse viruses. It is the number of psychopaths and their global networks that are, for the first time, running the show, globally.

This interview below with Kurt Vonnegut was originally published in the January 27, 2003 issue of In These Times, in an atmosphere rife with apprehension about the imminent United States invasion of Iraq by Bush the Second and his eminence grise, notorious psychopath Richard Cheney:

“…those now in charge of the federal government are upper-crust C-students who know no history or geography, plus not-so-closeted white supremacists, aka ‘Christians,’ and plus, most frighteningly, psychopathic personalities, or ‘PPs.’

To say somebody is a PP is to make a perfectly respectable medical diagnosis, like saying he or she has appendicitis or athlete’s foot. The classic medical text on PPs is The Mask of Sanity by Dr. Hervey Cleckley. Read it! PPs are presentable, they know full well the suffering their actions may cause others, but they do not care. They cannot care because they are nuts. They have a screw loose!

And what syndrome better describes so many executives at Enron and WorldCom and on and on, who have enriched themselves while ruining their employees and investors and country, and who still feel as pure as the driven snow, no matter what anybody may say to or about them? And so many of these heartless PPs now hold big jobs in our federal government, as though they were leaders instead of sick.

What has allowed so many PPs to rise so high in corporations, and now in government, is they are so decisive. Unlike normal people, they are never filled with doubts, for the simple reason that they cannot care what happens next. Simply can’t.”

The fact that most of the PPs (to use Vonnegut’s term) have fronted for this pandemic and its true goal, The Great Reset, should cause sheer panic and terror. This has led directly to the suspension of democracy, the denial of human rights and freedoms and to the orchestrated coerced acceptance of an experimental, gene-altering injection, the adverse reactions to which are being hidden by co-conspirator PPs. People, over almost two years, have been led to fear the relatively harmless virus instead. Most knew nothing of viruses before, so the heady discovery of things like spike proteins, DNA, RNA and especially mutant strains, sound like things from a horror movie for adolescent minds. Add to that the COVID-19 jargon, Cytokine Storms, Black Fungus, Case Counts, etc. and who can blame people for rushing to the feet of Big Brother or Dr Saint Anthony Fauci.

Alexander Pope wrote the following verses in 1709:

“A little knowledge is a dangerous thing;

Drink deep or taste not that Pierian spring:

There shallow draughts intoxicate the brain-washed

And drinking deeply sobers us again.”

It seems that the world has mistaken the advice to “drink deep” to now mean drinking “a lot”. In 2020 alone, the intake of alcohol increased by 14% in the USA (41% among women). Alcohol Consumption Rises Sharply During Pandemic Shutdown; Heavy Drinking by Women Rises 41% | RAND. Following the PPs’ experiments with the sale of opioids, and the slap-on-the-hand fines given them for their massive crimes against the US and Canadian populations in a post Great Reset world, they know that the various forms of Soma will be the least of their expenses in keeping populations down. And there is always cheaper-than-dirt Fentanyl as a last resort, if Corona virus, and especially the more lethal ‘jabs’, do not sufficiently control the population.

The Canadian Chief Medical Officer of Health, Teresa (some say Terence) Tam, who moonlights as a Permanent Director of the Board of the WHO, (conflicts of interest are part of the ‘new normal’ in Trudeau’s Canada), must have agreed, in her role as CMOH to keep the liquor dispensary stores in Canada open, while shutting down parks, gymnasiums and the wilderness. She also did not breathe a word, along with her Provincial counterparts in their almost daily harangues and terrifying ‘case counts’, about the benefits of Vitamin D and C in preventing Covid-19. Was that simply criminal negligence or something far worse? No one involved in the Corona virus Conspiracy in Canada asks or permits the asking of such questions. We should thank them for signaling who they are.

No wonder the prevailing mood among Canadians is still fear and confusion! At their trial run of an ‘accidental’ Corona virus Pandemic, called Event 201, Corporate players, CIA, the Medical Industrial Complex as well as media ‘players’ pondered, among other things, how best to release ‘information tsunamis’, flooding the media space with disinformation, in order to ‘get their message across’. To date they have achieved this with some success. It does not take a clinical psychologist to spot the preponderance of PPs and sociopathic types at this rehearsal of a pandemic, designed clearly to lead into The Great Reset.

About Event 201, a high-level pandemic exercise on October 18, 2019

It would make sense that any diminution of rights and the culling or sickening of the population in general is a desirable outcome for the PPs, whose driving force of their cult comes from PP Thomas Malthus, the founder of Eugenics and Population Control. They must believe that they have set up a win-win situation for themselves.

Speculation as to how capable the PPs and their many enablers and co-conspirators are in culling and crippling through their ‘jabs’ may be rife, but answers lie some distance ahead. Adverse effects already number in order of magnitude greater than previous ‘norms’ and will be surfacing for years and decades to come. The Voluntary Adverse Events Reporting System (VAERS) itself was designed by the Medical Industrial Complex to conceal the harm, not quantify it. That they had enough co-conspirators or full PPs within the medical systems of the West to accomplish so much, is evidenced by the fact that the VAERS system was considered adequate for the protection of the population when nations, especially Canada, were, truly unprecedentedly, being turned into lab-rats. The VAERS numbers are off the normal charts, even though VAERS, only captures between 1% and 8% of actual cases according to most studies.

The first public cost/benefit analysis of a Plandemic was done by friend of the Saker website, Katherine Austin Fitts, in concert with EU virologist and epidemiologist, Dolores Cahill. Especially valuable for the forensically and fiscally inclined, it begins to give an idea of the astronomical windfall to be reaped, not just directly from the immediate plandemic [sic], but from its long-term negative effects. Brighteon Dolores Cahill and Katherine Austin Fitts

Fitts had been Undersecretary of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) when she uncovered an earlier but lesser scam in which PPs (some of whom are no doubt involved in the Covid scam today) had emptied twenty one trillion dollars from the HUD budget and a further twenty four trillion from other departments of the US Treasury. Staggering figures but they are dwarfed by the windfall to come from the Corona virus Scam. Deep State Sowing Seeds of Chaos Across America | SOTN: Alternative News, Analysis & Commentary

Apparently, not only Vonnegut warned about a coming and now present abundance of psychopathic personalities, so did Andrew M. Lobaczewski in his highly recommended Political Ponerology, which is a study of the spread of Evil by psychopathic personalities throughout a political system. This, it seems to me, is what is happening to us, to our great peril. Lobaczewski says of psychopaths:

“They dream of a world in which their simple and radical way of experiencing and perceiving reality would dominate; [35] where they would, of course, be assured safety and prosperity. In this Utopian dream, they imagine that those “others”, different, but also more technically skillful than they are, should be put to work to achieve this goal for the psychopaths and others of their kin. “We”, they say, “after all, will create a new government, one of justice.” [36] They are prepared to fight and to suffer for the sake of such a brave new world, and also, of course, to inflict suffering upon others. Such a vision justifies killing people, whose suffering does not move them to compassion because “they” are not quite conspecific. [conspecific – an organism belonging to the same species as another organism. ‘free dictionary’ MW]

― Andrzej Lobaczewski, Political Ponerology

A great deal of money, our money, and effort has been spent by ‘Psychopathic Personalities’ throughout history to prevent people from uncovering, not only who they are, but what they do. Prior to the coming of modern democracy this was easy enough to do. They simply had people killed, often en masse, from King Herod of old who preemptively murdered babies, to Caligula who murdered regularly and preemptively, to Stalin who practiced the same dark arts on an industrial scale. Modern Democracy was supposed to put a stop to that kind of thing. A way other than mass murder had to be found to prevent the unmasking of what in essence is the mainspring of history – serial Conspiracies. Put simply, people had to be kept from asking too many questions.

The term “Conspiracy Theory” is absurd and irrational. It has the power to attract of a vacuum and it needs to be as thoroughly cleansed from the language as the ‘N’ word was. Snopes might crow, as they always do, about tracing it back in time to some obscure single usage in 1860, but they are paid firemen of all independent thought, as are all unofficial purveyors of the Official Conspiracy Theory. Many anti-ideas are born in the bowels of the 17 intelligence agencies, thrown up to the press and media and then repeated ad infinitum until they become a substitute for reality itself.

People who say that the term was popularized by the CIA are not wrong. The term gained traction in the 1950s after former head of SS intelligence on the Eastern front, General Reinhardt Gehlen, was drafted by Wild Bill Donovan into his start-up organization, which evolved from the OSS to become the CIA. That is a conspiracy fact: The Nazi Connection to the John F. Kennedy Assassination by Mae Brussell [Most posts about Gehlen have been sanitized. This one contains much raw material of interest though requiring a degree of caution, as always. M.W.]

By the 1960s the term Conspiracy Theory underwent gain-of-function treatment and was deployed to shame into silence anyone who questioned the single-shooter theory in the assassination of President Kennedy. The Official Conspiracy Theory (OCT), though never called that, was the only theory the state-controlled media, controlled whenever needed by the PPs, would allow ‘good citizens’ to hold. Was there a Conspiracy in the Assassination of the President? Most Americans today believe so.

The clever grafting of the word “theory” onto “Conspiracy” is an attempt to discredit the simple act of questioning, by the common rabble, of their ‘betters’. Meanwhile, the OCT, relying on the bullet which went backwards, twice, is presented as being beyond reproach; at least according to a secretive intelligence organization which is established for the purposes of concealment, disinformation and lies. As the buffoonish psychopath and former head of CIA, Mike Pompeo recently bragged to a graduating class at West Point: “We lied, we cheated, we stole.” Thank you, Mr Pompeo, for not going on a little longer.

These mind-games have been as successful as the advertising industry has been, because they have used the same methods, if not the same people. To say that there are no conspiracies in history is to be an idiot or a liar. That Conspiracies are not always exposed is a sign of the adeptness of the conspirators and the complacency of the people who suffer from them.

It is not the term Conspiracy Theory that we should be afraid of, but of the conspiracies themselves, which the term is designed to mask.

The good news is that several extensive and deadly conspiracies are being exposed as we speak. The Fauci connection to the Wuhan Lab and gain-of-function research is being added to his connections to Bill Gates. Both Fauci and Gates are being connected to global pedophiles and sex traffickers, Maxwell and Epstein. This is what happens when courageous people are not stopped by the slanderous and dishonest term ‘Conspiracy Theorist’.

THE END

