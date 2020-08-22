in Latest, Video, News

The First NATO: Re-assessing the Anglo-French Alliance of the 19th Century

20 Views

From the Rising Tide Foundation

During this lecture, Martin Sieff (award winning journalist with Sputnik News and Strategic Culture) delivers an explosive re-assessment of world history during the mid-late 19th century. Since many disturbing elements of history have begun to repeat in our modern age, it is vital to come to a greater awareness of this forgotten past now while there is time.

This presentation was a part of a larger series called “A Harmony of Interests: Inquiries into the True Nature of the American System”. Other presentations can be found here.

0 0 vote
Article Rating
Help us grow. Support The Duran on Patreon!

Report

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of The Duran.

NATOmartin sieff

What do you think?

0 points
Upvote Downvote
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

The Carney/Freeland Green Reset Shapes Canada’s ‘New Normal’