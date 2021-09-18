The Empire’s 2021 Coup in Guinea

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

The United States openly seeks to dominate the world. This becomes difficult as China’s economic power grows while the United States stagnates. The Chinese developed trade relationships with many nations in Africa, a region the United States considers part of its empire. The United States created an Africa Command after the Cold war ended and now maintains dozens of small bases and thousands of troops on the continent. The president of Guinea, Alpha Conde, developed close relations with China and profitable trade deals. China is Guinea’s chief customer for its principal export — bauxite, which used to produce aluminum. China imports half of Guinea’s production that provides half of the world’s aluminum. China provided funds to improve Guinean hospitals and infrastructure to ensure good relations. This friendship upset the United States, so President Conde was ousted in a 2021 coup.

_____________________________________________

Related Tale: “The American Empire Invades Africa”; https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sTi7c4K4V7A

“U.S. Forces Were Training the Guinean Soldiers Who Took Off to Stage a Coup”; Declan Walsh; New York Times; September 10, 2021; https://www.nytimes.com/2021/09/10/world/africa/guinea-coup-americans.html

Related Tale: “The Empire’s 2009 Coup in Honduras”; https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Q3RXl3u9oxw

Read Later Add to Favourites Add to Collection Report