The Elite’s Cult: Microsoft Published Commercial with ‘Spirit Cooker’ Marina Abramović on Good Friday

Satanic ritual or fun dinner?

How the super rich are spending their time under the guise of “performance art” with Marina Abramovic. It is so normalized in certain circles that Microsoft released a new ad on Good Friday featuring Marina Abramovic. This underlines the huge moral divide separating elites from hard working Americans.

I would not trust anyone who involves themselves in this, especially if they are in a position of power in government.

Warning – this activity is very bizarre and disturbing. The videos are not for the faint of heart.

Hollywood and democrat elites have been entertaining themselves with a satanic ritual “Spirit cooking”. It refers to ‘a sacrament in the religion of Thelema which was founded by Aleister Crowley’. Marina Abramovic states that if it the ceremony is performed in an art gallery then it is performance art, but when done in a private setting it is an intimate spiritual ceremony performed to feed the spirits. The aim is to feed the spirits on emotions of pain, fear, lust, jealousy, etc.

Microsoft released and then deleted an ad for its VR technology featuring Marina Abramović, the performance artist infamous for hosting a “spirit cooking” dinner at her house in 2015, to which Clinton campaign manager Tony Podesta and his brother were invited.

Marina has a book of recipes that she uses. I am not going to describe the concoction she puts together, it is disgusting, and can be easily found on the internet.

Warning video Hollywood reprobates enjoying a spirit cooking gala

Article from winter watch discussing the depraved activities

The Microsoft Ad can be seen at here at the Brietbart article

