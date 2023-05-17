The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
The Durham Report and coverup. Where is Professor Mifsud?
The Duran: Episode 1590
This report is nothing more than a pacifier. And it serves no purpose other than to say yah, yah, yah.
Other than being a cover-up, perhaps the report is released now to preclude Hillary from running for office again.