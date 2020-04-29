in Links, Latest

The Death Cult choir – Outraged.eu

200 Views

Visit Direct Link

This should be a wake up call for the right wing but it won’t be: Dozens of pastors across the Bible Belt have succumbed to coronavirus after churches and televangelists played down the pandemic and actively encouraged churchgoers to flout self-distancing guidelines. As many as 30 church leaders from the nation’s largest African American Pentecostal denomination have …

Liked it? Take a second to support The Duran on Patreon!

Report

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of The Duran.

Donald TrumpVSdeath cult

What do you think?

0 points
Upvote Downvote

Browse and manage your votes from your Member Profile Page

Leave a Reply

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of

Pentagon would be producing biological weapons in the Amazon Rainforest