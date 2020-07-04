in Video, News

The Dark side of Joe Biden

Before you watch this video, I want to say that I don’t under any circumstances support Joe Biden.

Joe Biden is going to be the main man to stand against Donald Trump in oncoming presidential elections in the U.S. But his figure now is too strange. He has already been blamed for harassment and now he is being made fun of, because of his strange statements.

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of The Duran.

