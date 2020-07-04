in Links, Latest

Black Lives Matter Goes After ‘LIBERAL WHITE SUPREMACISTS’ as the Left Begins Eating Its Own!!!

The Duran has expressed disappoint of late in what it sees as President Trump’s failure to seize the moment and speak out forcefully against the BLM agitators and protesters and their violent disruptive exploits.  Steve Turley offers something of a dissenting argument.

For Turley the BLM protests are quickly imploding, beginning to openly devolve into an outright racism in reverse.   The militant Black left is turning against and denouncing the White liberal establishment.

What if Trump’s strategy is to let this fissure develop into a full fledged chasm? If the White liberals understand they are equally the target of BLM violence as White conservatives, where else is there for them to turn, albeit secretly, then to Trump?

What if Trump’s strategy is to sit by quietly and let BLM do the heavy lifting of converting liberal establishment Whites into Trumpers?

