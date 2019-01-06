Connect with us

Latest

Red Pill

News

“The Criminals Who Run The Deep State Will Be Exposed”: Kim Dotcom Teases “Next Round Of Leaks”

Kim Dotcom: “Get ready for the next round of leaks.”

Published

8 mins ago

on

99 Views

Via Zerohedge

Hacker and serial entrepreneur Kim Dotcom is out with a new prediction for 2019:

“Get ready for the next round of leaks.”

Dotcom then tweeted “This year the criminals who run the Deep State will be exposed,” adding “The shareholders profiting from war and chaos. The billionaires who turn democracy into an illusion. They own politicians, judges and all your data. They are the biggest pirates in history. Want to know who they are?”

For those paying attention, Dotcom dropped massive breadcrumbs going all the way back to 2015 regarding the WikiLeaks release of Hillary Clinton’s emails during the 2016 US election.

And while he’s has made headlines for years, in February Dotcom boldly stated that the DNC “hack” which kicked off the Russian election interference narrative was bogus, tweeting: “Let me assure you, the DNC hack wasn’t even a hack. It was an insider with a memory stick. I know this because I know who did it and why.”

Dotcom says he offered to produce evidence to Special Counsel Robert Mueller, twice, and they never even replied to him.

Apparently Mueller is only interested in the chosen narrative, regardless of whether or not the glove fits.

Liked it? Take a second to support The Duran on Patreon!
Related Topics:
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of

Latest

“Sykes-Picot On Acid”: US Considering Syria Partition Plan Amidst Troop Exit

The US doesn’t want pro-Turkish forces to slaughter the Kurds, but neither does the US want the Kurds to strike a deal with Assad.

Published

1 min ago

on

January 6, 2019

By

Via Zerohedge

The White House-appointed Syria and anti-ISIL coalition envoy James Jeffrey has asked Syrian Kurdish leaders backed by the United States to hold off on making any deals with President Bashar al-Assad’s government while the Trump administration tries to develop its strategy. As we predicted the longer it takes to withdraw troops, the more time the blob of Washington hawks has to put obstacles in the way of a true and full US pullout.

Meanwhile according to The Wall Street Journal Turkey is putting pressure on the US to provide “substantial military support, including airstrikes, transport and logistics” in support of Turkey’s supposed ISIS fight in Syria. So a mere little over two weeks following Trump’s announced Syria draw down, it appears we could be right back to a square one quagmire.

Or perhaps the US deep state will send things further into a “forever war” indefinite quagmire, the polar opposite of Trump’s stated desire to “bring our youth back home where they belong!”  as the president declaredfollowing the initial troop pullout announcement, per the below alarming commentary from the WSJ:

The Turkish requests are so extensive that, if fully met, the American military might be deepening its involvement in Syria instead of reducing it, the officials added. That would frustrate President Trump’s goal of transferring the mission of finishing off Islamic State to Turkey in the hope of forging an exit strategy for the U.S. military to leave Syria.

But to “frustrate President Trump’s goal” is precisely the point among the many Iran hawks, Syrian regime change promoters, neocons and liberal interventionists alike filling the ranks of the State Department and influential DC think tanks.

This comes just as a senior State Department official reiterated to the WSJ:

“We have no timeline for our military forces to withdraw from Syria.”

So the two key messages now coming out of the administration are “no timeline” and “no vacuum” which can be generally summarized as given any US pullout of northeast Syria, the US doesn’t want pro-Turkish forces to slaughter the Kurds, but neither does the US want the Kurds to strike a deal with Assad to handover territory to Damascus.

However, it’s likely too late, as the Kurds have already begun inviting Syrian forces into previously autonomous SDF/Kurdish zones.

According to the WSJ, the administration’s Syria envoy has a plan that seeks to mitigate the risks of either a Kurdish slaughter or an Assad takeover. The plan is visualized in a classified, undisclosed map that proposes something officials have described as “Sykes-Picot on acid”:

Mr. Jeffrey and his State Department team have created a color-coded map of northeastern Syria in an attempt to negotiate a power-sharing plan that could avert a costly Turkish-Kurdish fight in the area.

However, keeping their forces apart should Mr. Erdogan’s troops enter Syria could prove difficult. One former U.S. official described the map as “Sykes-Picot on acid,” a reference to the secret post-World War I deal between France and England that carved the Middle East into colonial spheres of influence.

Talks will be held between US and Turkish defense officials next week in Ankara, meanwhile the US envoy “has asked Gen. Mazloum Abdi, the Kurdish commander of Syrian fighters, to hold off on making any deals with President Bashar al-Assad’s government” while the US considers its next move.

But it remains that we’ve gone from Trump’s “full” and “immediate” troop pullout announced two weeks ago to current proposals of “Sykes-Picot on acid”.

Liked it? Take a second to support The Duran on Patreon!
Continue Reading

Latest

Trump’s attorney general nominee William Barr blows apart Mueller investigation (Video)

The Duran – News in Review – Episode 162.
Alex Christoforou

Published

19 hours ago

on

January 5, 2019

By

It is common knowledge by this point of the investigation that special counsel Robert Mueller has no collusion case against Donald Trump.

With William Barr set to take over the DOJ, it is now looking like Mueller’s hope for an obstruction case against Trump is all but over…leaving the Mueller witch hunt with nothing more than a washed up porn star, a 1990’s playboy centerfold, and some dubious claims that Trump somehow violated campaign finance law.

The Duran’s Alex Christoforou and Editor-in-Chief Alexander Mercouris examine how President Trump’s pick for attorney general, William Barr, has torn apart Mueller’s investigation into potential obstruction of justice, calling it “legally insupportable” in an memo to the Justice Department earlier this year.

The memo is now surfacing due to the fact that Barr reportedly told the US President that the memo could come up during his confirmation hearing before the Senate. If confirmed, Barr would have the power to fire Mueller.

Remember to Please Subscribe to The Duran’s YouTube Channel.

Follow The Duran Audio Podcast on Soundcloud.

Here is the full memo from William Barr: https://int.nyt.com/data/documenthelper/549-june-2018-barr-memo-to-doj-mue/b4c05e39318dd2d136b3/optimized/full.pdf#page=1

Via Business Insider

William Barr, President Donald Trump’s nominee for attorney general, sent an unsolicited memo to the Justice Department in June calling the special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into obstruction of justice “legally unsupportable” and “potentially disastrous,” The Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday.

In his 20-page memo, which the Journal reviewed, Barr argued that Mueller’s obstruction probe is based on an overly expansive reading of the special counsel’s powers.

He also wrote that Mueller shouldn’t be allowed to demand an interview with Trump about obstruction of justice.

“As I understand it, his theory is premised on a novel and legally insupportable reading of the law,” Barr wrote, according to the Journal. “Mueller should not be permitted to demand that the President submit to interrogation about alleged obstruction.”

The investigation, Barr said, shouldn’t be sanctioned by the Justice Department.

Trump and his allies frequently criticize the Russia investigation as a politically motivated “witch hunt” aimed at undermining Trump’s presidency. In particular, Trump’s lawyers are said to be worried about the president’s legal exposure in the obstruction thread of the inquiry.

The Journal reported that in addition to sending the memo to the Justice Department, Barr also sent it to Trump’s attorneys.

Legal experts pointed out that the 20-page document would have taken several hours to write, and that it signals one of two possibilities: either Barr feels very strongly about the obstruction probe, or he was angling for a job.

Matthew Miller, a former Justice Department spokesperson, wrote on Twitter that Barr’s memo “raises major questions about whether he should be allowed to oversee the Mueller probe.”

While it’s true that former officials sometimes relay their thoughts on legal issues to the Justice Department, “20-page memos that are sent to counsel for the subject of an investigation” are “not common, and it doesn’t happen by accident,” Miller added.

Ultimately, experts said, Barr’s views on executive power and his decision to defend Trump in a memo to both the Justice Department and to Trump’s lawyers may indicate that if confirmed, he would need to recuse himself from overseeing Mueller.

Liked it? Take a second to support The Duran on Patreon!
Continue Reading

Latest

Russian icebreaker fleet is the pride of the Arctic [Video]

The American commander of US icebreaker fleet admits Russia is truly the Boss of the North, with 54 ships to the US’ 5 aging ships.
Seraphim Hanisch

Published

2 days ago

on

January 4, 2019

By

The US Navy is widely known in the world as the largest and finest in the world. However, aside from submarines, the Navy cannot do much in the Arctic. The Arctic has, of course, icecaps, and any ship that would sail the Arctic Ocean must be able to negotiate pack ice up to and exceeding 6.4 meters (21 feet) thick at times. If it cannot do this, its path must be opened by an icebreaker, a ship capable of breaking through such ice.

At the present time the United States has but one Coast Guard heavy icebreaker, the Polar Star, which is capable of breaking seven-foot thick ice. However, in February of 2018, the aging ship ran into significant problems. As discussed in a piece written by Business Insider, on January 11, one of the ship’s main gas turbines failed. On the 16th, a shaft seal failed and the engine room started taking on water at the rate of 20 gallons per minute.

The Coast Guard has a sister ship to the Polar Star called the Polar Sea, but this ship left service in 2010 because of repeated engine failure. In 2017 the Coast Guard decided it was too expensive to refurbish this ship, though her hull was still sound. The Polar Star was refurbished, but sometimes keeping this ship running requires ordering second-hand parts from sources such as eBay.

While the US has the heaviest-duty capable icebreaker, then, it has a problem with the same ship because if it breaks down there is no other US ship that can assist it. To do that, said Coast Guard Commandant Admiral Paul Zukunft, the Americans would have to call upon Russia, with its 54 icebreakers, including some nuclear powered vessels.

This video shows some of the sophistication achieved by the Russian icebreaker fleet.

Present-day developments in the Arctic have decreasing ice-cover conditions there, so the ability to sail the Arctic Sea is seen as a huge cost-cutter for transportation of goods from nation to nation. To that end, China as well as Russia have developed highly sophisticated icebreaking ships while the US has foundered in its own programs due to political and financial neglect.

One thing is very interesting about the Russian program. Many of its large-scale icebreakers are civilian ships, owned by the country’s large energy companies, like Gazprom. Six of Russia’s ten nuclear-powered civilian ships are in the Arktika class, capable of breaking ice up to 2.8 meters thick (thicker than most Arctic ice ever gets), and with max speeds up to 22 knots.

In today’s world commerce is the preferred form of warfare, it would seem. It would also seem that the United States has been caught flat-footed in this regard.

 

Liked it? Take a second to support The Duran on Patreon!
Continue Reading

JOIN OUR YOUTUBE CHANNEL

Your donations make all the difference. Together we can expose fake news lies and deliver truth.

Amount to donate in USD$:

5 100

Validating payment information...
Waiting for PayPal...
Validating payment information...
Waiting for PayPal...
Advertisement

Advertisement

Quick Donate

The Duran
EURO
DONATE
Donate a quick 10 spot!
Advertisement
Advertisement

Advertisement

The Duran Newsletter

Trending