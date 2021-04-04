in Latest, Video

The Courage of One’s Convictions: Canadian Pastor Passionately Defends the Right to Observe Good Friday

THE LINE CANADA on Twitter: “Alberta Police attempt to shut down service during Good Friday. This is Pastor Artur Pawlowski who has had a taste of tyrannical governments growing up and has been fighting back since last year to keep his church open and feeding the homeless. pic.twitter.com/qRK0k2dRI3 / Twitter”

Alberta Police attempt to shut down service during Good Friday. This is Pastor Artur Pawlowski who has had a taste of tyrannical governments growing up and has been fighting back since last year to keep his church open and feeding the homeless. pic.twitter.com/qRK0k2dRI3

Help us grow. Support The Duran on Patreon!

Report

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of The Duran.

What do you think?

1 Point
Upvote Downvote
Avatar
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

The Loss Of Morality: Ice-skating dead people, just another example of world corruption!

Tucker: Everything Biden said was false