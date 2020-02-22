in Latest, News

The CoronaVirus story takes a paradigm shift

The Coronavirus story has undergone a paradigm shift, it appears British Columbia’s 6th verified case originated in Iran. This is the first confirmed case I have heard of that originated somewhere other than China. This in no way indicates one way or the other whether the virus is man-made, or something that has occurred due to organic circumstances, but it is a very troubling development.

