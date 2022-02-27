The CIA – 70 years in Ukraine

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
A nine minute segment from Part 2 of Doug Valentine’s The CIA As Organized Crime. For 70 years the CIA has been working to undermine and occupy Ukraine to bring down Russia using such things as paramilitaries, right wing Nazi groups, corrupt politicians and businessmen, coups, and warfare in the eastern Ukraine region of the Donbass.
The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
It is utterly amazing that the US (“the greatest purveyor of violence in the world today”, MLK 1967 – even more true today) after all the horrific crimes it has committed since 1945 on a global scale, can still get away with this perfidious charade of posing as a moral authority. (See Harold Pinter’s Nobel address to get the picture…) It is utterly ludicrous to suggest that the US “leadership” has more credibility than the Russian president. I am deeply ashamed of how our media (I am referring to German media) has treated President Putin and how subservient they are… Read more »