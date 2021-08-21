The Chaotic Fall of Kabul in 2021

Kabul fell just days ago, but that event is now history and shows Americans how leaders openly lie about current events. Some newsmen compared the chaos at the Kabul airport with scenes of the rapid fall of South Vietnam in 1975. Pictures appeared in the media showing American helicopters involved in the mass evacuation in 1975 Saigon that looked like those involved in the mass evacuation of Kabul. American Secretary of State Antony Blinken assured Americans the two events were much different and that an orderly evacuation was underway.
