The Biggest Worry is NOT Recession Anymore… Uh oh

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
America leads a collapsing Empire, so concern about recession is like concern that you might catch a cold during flu season. There are bigger sharks out there to worry about.
Another big worry: America has now reached the level of a Banana Republic. And I apologize to the Banana Republics if they feel I have slandered them with that comaprison.
Anyone who thinks America can be saved as a nation is delusional. The only hope is to break it up into healthy sections and sick sections. The two types are easily distinguished and the sick parts should be permitted to self destruct. Then the healthy parts might be able to stage a revival and try to restore sanity.
All of the old ways of looking at America are obsolete. Like looking at England in 1880 versus England today. A whole new ball game.
Biden in the White House? Are you kidding me? Alice in Wonderland make far more sense than that.
If H.L. Mencken were alive today, he would look at America and say no, this could not have happened this fast. Deep into the gutter in 100 years. Amazing!
Take all of the old speeches about America, replace the word “proud” with “embarrassed”, and you have a new set of speeches.