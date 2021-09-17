The Big Con: The Election that Should Have Never Been

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
This episode was recorded on September 13th 2021. In this special episode, Dr. Peterson and Rex Murphy discuss the Canadian political landscape, Justin Trudeau’s government, the federal debate, the upcoming election and why it was called in the first place. Rex Murphy is a renowned Canadian commentator and author who deals primarily with Canadian political and social matters. He is best known for working on and for CBC Here and Now, CBC Radio 1’s Cross Country Checkup, writing for The Globe and Mail and writing for The National Post.Rex Murphy’s page on the National
Post:https://nationalpost.com/author/rmurp…
RexTV:https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC2Ri…
Rex’s National Speakers Bureau Bio:https://www.nsb.com/speakers/rex-murphy/
Watch Dr. Peterson’s previous episode with Rex:https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7Yrrm…
Dr. Peterson will also be speaking with Maxime Bernier later this week.
