By Alexey Poroshin

The choice of six new countries to join the BRICS five is not accidental. Egypt is an old ally of Russia, which has the largest army in Africa. Russia has a long history of cooperation with Ethiopia. It is the largest state on the continent in terms of population: 123 million people. It is clear that the level of GDP per capita in the country is low, but at the same time it speaks of a huge potential.

Next year, it is expect Algeria, Africa’s largest economy, with which Russia is actively developing cooperation, will join the association. This is evidenced by the recent state visit of the President of the country to Russia.

To Brazil, which is already a member of the BRICS, Argentina is added – together these are the two largest economies in Latin America. In addition, the state has long dreamed of getting out of the influence of the United States . I think that next year, when Russia presides over the association, we will see Mexico, the financial center of the region, as part of it.

Saudi Arabia and the UAE are the largest countries in the Persian Gulf in terms of economy and export volumes. I think Qatar will join later, which is very important for reducing US pressure and strengthening Russia’s position in the region. And also for full cooperation with OPEC on the supply of petroleum products without the use of the dollar.

The long-suffering Iran, which has been under sanctions for many years, closes out the six new countries. This once again proves the multipolarity of the world, given the fact that such diverse cultures are part of the BRICS.

