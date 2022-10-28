The Anglo-American War on Russia – Part Two (1992 – 2005)

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

After the Cold war ended, the Warsaw Pact disbanded and Soviet forces went home. There was talk about disbanding NATO, which was formed to protect Western Europe from the now defunct Soviet Union. The European Union was formed in 2003 with twice the population of Russia and ten times its economic power. The EU began forming military battle-groups to deploy if needed for security and peacekeeping, so why did NATO still exist? American congressmen talked about a peace dividend that would occur as billions of dollars spent on NATO each year was directed toward needs at home.

Unfortunately, sinister elements in the US government began quiet efforts to undermine peace by expanding NATO. Russian efforts to join the European Union and NATO were rejected because the United States needed a Russian threat to expand NATO. The United States transformed NATO from a defensive alliance into a collection of European vassal states to help the American empire conquer the world.

_________________________

Related Tale: “The Anglo-American War on Russia – Part One (1917 – 1991)”; https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ieKHd…

“We Are Going to Deprive You of an Enemy”; Dominic Tierney; The Signal; January 10, 2021; https://www.thesgnl.com/2021/01/cold-…

“California NG and Ukraine; 23 Years of Partnership”; US Army; Whitney Hughes; US Army; July 11, 2016; https://www.army.mil/article/171273/c…

“NATO Expansion; What Gorbachev Heard”; National Security Archive; Dec. 12, 2017; https://nsarchive.gwu.edu/briefing-bo…

Related Tale: “The NATO Conquest of Eastern Europe”; https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=r2lam…

“How America Double-Crossed Russia and Shamed the West”; Eric Zuesse; RINF; September 10, 2015; https://archive.ph/nSOHw

“Founding Act”; an official NATO-Russian agreement; May 27, 1997; https://www.nato.int/cps/cn/natohq/of…

Related Tale: “The Empire Bombed Serbia to Seize Kosovo in 1999”; https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UsRkq…

Related Tale: “The 2003 Conquest of the Republic of Georgia”; https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qC-xL…

Read Later Add to Favourites Add to Collection Report