Rogue News Geopolitical, Geo-Economic Roundtable: M Ehret, X Flores, M Sieff, CJ and V

In this week’s Geo-economic Round Table discussion, Joaquin Flores, Martin Sieff, VGuerrilla, CJ and I shared our thoughts and analysis behind the major developments shaping history, from the danger of false flags, the artificial creation of scarcity, the upcoming US elections and the death cult masquerading as enlightened technocrats attempted to navigate society into a hurricane.
Rogue News: Geopolitical, Geo-Economic Roundtable – M. Ehret, X. Flores, M. Sieff & V
