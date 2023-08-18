The Anglo-American War on Russia – Part Nine (Preparing a Nuclear Attack)

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

The United States spent over a trillion dollars the past two decades to prepare for a surprise nuclear strike on Russia. The United States withdrew from major arms control treaties and built newer and more accurate nuclear missiles. It built missile bases in Poland and Romania and hundreds of new submarines and destroyers to launch cruise missiles or long-range anti-missile missiles.

The United States Army and Navy developed, tested, and deployed mobile missile launchers to Europe while Generals insist they have the right to deploy such systems on Russia’s borders, to include inside Ukraine and Finland. This was barely reported in America’s corporate media, which spews constant propaganda about Russian threats to prepare the public for nuclear war.

_________________________________

Related Tale: “All Nuclear Weapons Are Illegal”; • All Nuclear Weapons Are Illegal

“America’s Secret Planned Conquest of Russia”; Eric Zeusse; Washington’s Blog; December 29, 2016; https://archive.ph/TR1qG

“Navy Unveils Truck-Mounted SM-6 Missile Launcher in European Test”; Joseph Trevithick; The War Zone; September 14, 2022; https://www.thedrive.com/the-war-zone…

“Army Fires Tomahawk Missile From Its New Typhon Battery In Major Milestone”; Joseph Trevithick; The War Zone; July 3, 2023; https://www.thedrive.com/the-war-zone…

“Dr. Strangelove”; movie clip of a psychopathic American General advocating a massive nuclear attack on Russia; • Dr. Strangelove (1964) – General Turg…

“Putin’s Warning”; plea to reporters at the 2016 International Economic Forum to tell the truth; • Putin’s Warning: FULL SPEECH

Related Tales: “The Anglo-American War on Russia”; • The Anglo-American War on Russia

Read Later Add to Favourites Add to Collection Report