The American Retreat from Vietnam

Supporters of the American empire proclaim the U.S. military invincible unless stabbed in the back by politicians. They say the US military won the war in Vietnam, but claim victory was lost after politicians cut off aid to South Vietnam. This is fake history. The Vietnam war was lost by 1963 after the CIA failed to establish a new nation that became known as South Vietnam. The arrival of American troops prevented a defeat, but only caused more death and destruction until they left.

Soon after the Americans departed, the fragile, corrupt puppet regime of South Vietnam collapsed. After this retreat, supporters of the American empire began to spread lies that South Vietnam collapsed in 1975 only because Democrats in Congress cut military aid. This deception begins with the half-truth that the 1968 Tet Offensive was a major defeat for the Vietnamese. This was true on the tactical level but it was a strategic disaster for the US military.

__________________________________

Related Tale: “The Illusion Called South Vietnam”; https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0B9BM8OTSB0

“MACV The Joint Command in the Years of Withdrawal 1968-1973; Graham A. Cosmas; US Army Center for Military History: https://history.army.mil/html/books/091/91-7/CMH_Pub_91-7.pdf

“Vast Aid From U.S. Backs Saigon in Continuing War”; David Simpler; New York Times; Feb. 25, 1974; https://www.nytimes.com/1974/02/25/archives/vast-aid-from-u-s-backs-saigon-in-continuing-war-u-s-worers-an-wast.html

“Why Vietnam Was Unwinnable”; Kevin Boylan; New York Times; Aug. 22, 2017; https://www.nytimes.com/2017/08/22/opinion/vietnam-was-unwinnable.html

“The Myth That Congress Cut Off Funding for South Vietnam”; Ken Hughes; Fatal Politics; April 28, 2010; https://historynewsnetwork.org/article/126150

“Fatal Politics”; Historical videos by Ken Hughes proving needed aid was provided; http://www.fatalpolitics.com/cgi-sys/suspendedpage.cgi

