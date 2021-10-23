The American Occupation of Iran 1941-1978

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

American control of Iran began in 1941 when the United States provided military aid to allow the British to invade Iran to seize its oil. Britain could no longer pay Iran royalties on oil production, so decided to steal it. The British joined the Soviets to invade and partition Iran, in the same manner the Germans had joined the Soviets to partition Poland in 1939. The United States pretended it was neutral in this conquest, but massive American military aid made this invasion possible.

During the World War II, Iran was occupied by some 30,000 American troops. Americans filled key positions in Iran’s government, so the nation functioned as a colony of the American empire. After the war ended, most American troops were withdrawn, but thousands of soldiers and civilians remained to advise the Iranian government, military, and police to support the dictator they had installed.

“CIA Confirms Role in 1953 Iran Coup”; National Security Archive; August 19, 2013; https://nsarchive2.gwu.edu/NSAEBB/NSAEBB435/

“The Persian Corridor and Aid to Russia; T.H. Vail Motter; Center of Military History US Army; 1952; https://history.army.mil/books/wwii/persian/index.htm

