The alleged attack on tankers in the Gulf

Submitted by George Callaghan…

Saudi oil tankers were attacked in the Gulf a few days ago – so we were told. An oil tanker is the most flammable thing afloat yet these tankers did not go on fire. Nobody was injured or killed on any of the four tankers. It seems fishy. If the Saudis wanted to stage a fake attack this is how they would have done it. If indeed there as any damage to these ships it could have been a false flag operation.

We do not know the ships were damaged. If they were we do not know if it was by human agency or some other kind of accident. Even if it was by human agency it could have been an accident. Even if it was purposive we do not know who did it. Even if it was the Houthi rebels we do not know that Iran approved.

The United States has said it has the right to launch a pre-emptive strike on any country. Presumably other nations have the right to launch such a strike on the US under this doctrine of pre-emption.

Teheran is endeavouring to restore tranquility. As they wish for a détente an attack like this is the last thing they would contemplate. This want a pacific resolution to regional disputes. The Washington war hawks wand blood. It fits their agenda for these attacks to take place. It is very convenient for them. They are itching for an excuse to make war.

When there is a crime the police look for a motive. There is no benefit to Iran in rattling Saudi Arabia’s cage. Provoking the Saudis would make a Saudi-Israeli-US attack on Iran. In relation to this attack: cui bono? It is surely Iran’s foes. Is it not possible that Mossad or the CIA staged these attacks?

The whole thing has shades of the Gulf of Tonkin Incident. In 1964 some US warships off the coast of Vietnam were supposedly attacked by the North Vietnamese Navy. The US Congress then authorized the president to get fully involved in the Vietnam Conflict. Many maintain there was no attack in the US Navy in the Gulf of Tonkin. Not a single US sailor was killed or wounded.