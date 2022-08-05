The 1954 CIA Coup in Guatemala

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

During World War II, American President Franklin Roosevelt promoted democracy in Latin America to ensure these nations remained allied with the United States. This allowed the people of Guatemala to improve their standard of living by slowly reforming their feudal plantation system established by Spanish colonizers and later exploited by American corporations. This threatened profits for United Fruit, a huge American corporation that dominated politics in Central America. It quietly demanded action by the United States, labeling popular economic reforms – communism. The CIA developed a plan that was approved by the American President. In 1954, the popular democratically elected President of Guatemala was ousted in a violent coup that resulted in decades of turmoil and violence.

