Techno Fog's Giant List Of MSM Hacks Who Swore FBI Didn't Rely On Steele Dossier

As Rolling Stone‘s Matt Taibbi wrote on Tuesday following the release of the long-awaited DOJ Inspector General’s report on FISA abuse, the FBI went to “extraordinary, almost comical lengths to seek surveillance authority of figures like Trump aide Carter Page.”

And as the credibility of the so-called ‘Steele Dossier’ was rapidly unraveling amid claims that the FBI relied heavily upon the now-discredited document, Democrats and their media lapdogs shifted into overdrive in early 2018 to insist that the agency didn’t rely on – or barely relied on – the salacious, Clinton-funded document as part of Carter Page’s FISA warrant application.

Keep in mind – New York Times journalist Ali Watkins was sleeping with the married former director of security for the Senate Intelligence Committee – who gave her a copy of Carter Page’s FISA application – while the rest of the media and their cronies either swore the FBI’s use of the Steele dossier was minimal – or insisted that its claims were either substantiated or ‘not disproven.’

To that end, an attorney and researcher who goes by the Twitter handle ‘Techno Fog’ (@Techno_Fog) has compiled a giant list of media hacks who breathlessly peddled the falsehood about the dossier’s inclusion in the FBI’s application. And let’s also not forget the fact that the FISA court kicked the application back, resulting in an FBI lawyer fabricating evidence to omit the fact that Carter Page worked with the CIA.

https://www.zerohedge.com/political/technofogs-giant-list-msm-hacks-who-swore-fbi-didnt-rely-steele-dossier

