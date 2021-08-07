Taliban Advances; ex UK Defence Ministers Make Absurd Call for Britain to Intervene
News Topic 245
Resurgent Taliban take provincial capital, kill Afghan gov’t spokesman
Resurgent Taliban take provincial capital, kill Afghan gov’t spokesman
KABUL, Aug 6 (Reuters) – The Taliban captured an Afghan provincial capital and assassinated the government’s top media officer in Kabul on Friday, dealing twin high-profile blows to the Western-backed administration. A police spokesman in southern Nimroz province said the capital Zaranj had fallen to the hardline Islamists because of a lack of reinforcements from the government.
Taliban has no resources to seize Kabul, its offensive loses momentum — Russian diplomat
Taliban has no resources to seize Kabul, its offensive loses momentum – Russian diplomat
MOSCOW, August 5./TASS/. The offensive by the Taliban movement (outlawed in Russia) in Afghanistan is losing steam and it has no resources for seizing major cities, including Kabul, Russian Foreign Ministry Deputy Spokesman Alexander Bikantov told a briefing on Thursday. “The Taliban has no resources to capture and hold the major cities, including the country’s capital city Kabul.
Balance of forces in Afghanistan appears disheartening — Russian UN envoy
Balance of forces in Afghanistan appears disheartening – Russian UN envoy
UNITED NATIONS, August 6. /TASS/. The situation in Afghanistan amid the withdrawal of foreign forces causes growing concerns, Russian Permanent Representative to UN Vasily Nebenzya told the Security Council Friday. “The situation in Afghanistan causes ever growing concerns,” he said. “The balance of forces amid the withdrawal of foreign forces appears more and more disheartening.
‘British forces must go back into Afghanistan’: Former defence ministers Johnny Mercer and Tobias Ellwood call for rethink as Taliban ramps up Helmand attacks
Former defence ministers: ‘British forces must go back to Afghanistan’
Ex-Commando Johnny Mercer and Tobias Ellwood are leading calls for reversal Troop withdrawal, led by President Joe Biden, having dramatic consequences Taliban has made huge territorial and strategic gains putting lives in danger Two former defence ministers have called on British forces to return to the frontline in Afghanistan to stop the Taliban taking over.
The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of The Duran.