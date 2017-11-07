in Latest, News

Syria signs Paris Climate Change accord – US is the only country not on board

The US originally signed the agreement in 2015, but Donald Trump withdrew earlier this year.

The Syrian Arab Republic has agreed to sign up to the protocols of the Paris Climate Change accord which were originally drafted in 2015. At the time, Syria was unable to sign due to the difficult period of the Syrian conflict, but now that the war against terrorist groups is on the verge of being won in totality, Syrian officials have signed the Paris Climate Change accords during the United Nations COP23 Climate Change Conference in Bonn, Germany.

While the US was an original signatory to the accords, Donald Trump unilaterally pulled out of the agreement earlier this year. This means that the United States is the only country which is not a party to the agreement.

