Syria releases statement on Israeli airstrike – says Tel Aviv violated sovereign airspace

Hours ago, it was reported that Israel targeted and destroyed a Syrian S-200 defensive missile battery near Damascus. Syria has now confirmed the incident, but stated that it came after Israeli warplanes violated sovereign Syria airspace. Syria fired and hit one of the invading aircraft according to the statement which is reproduced below:

“The aircraft of Israel’s Air Force violated (Syria’s) airspace near the border with Lebanon in the Baalbek area at 08:51 a.m. local time (05:51 GMT), and therefore were attacked by our air defence systems. One of the planes was hit, which forced the aircraft to leave”.

This contradicts an Israeli statement from earlier which indicated that Syrian missiles did not hit any places. Furthermore, Israel stated that its jets were above Lebanon and not Syria.