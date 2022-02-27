in Latest, Video

SWIFT sanctions on Russia. Telegram becomes go to app for conflict info

467 Views 7 Votes 1 Comment

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

SWIFT sanctions on Russia. Telegram becomes go to app for conflict info
***News Topic 757***

Report

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Alex Christoforou

What do you think?

7 Points
Upvote Downvote
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
1 Comment
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Ozymandias
Ozymandias
February 28, 2022

Another round of impotent sanctions, I think alot of people in the West are still in the 20th century, when America was All powerful , and Europe was the only centre of human civilisation.. People in the West really ought to Wake Up!!!!

0
Reply

MASSIVE ESCALATION: US & EU sanction Russia’s Central Bank (Live)

EU bans RT & Sputnik News. Telegram sends mixed signals. Update 2